Chicago Bears Trade WR Brandon Marshall To The Hungry New York Jets

The Bears made a big move on Friday by trading locker-room headcase Brandon Marshall to the Jets for a 5th-round pick pending a physical. This is the third time in his 10-year career that he is being traded. The trade will save the Bears creates $3.95 million in salary cap room and saves them $7.7 million.

In Marshall's first two years in Chicago were his best years as he reunited with his former quarterback Jay Cutler in Denver. Marshall caught 100 passes in those two years and earned an All-Pro selection for the first time in his career in 2012. However, this past season was a nightmare for Marshall. He battled injuries all season, playing in 13 games and totaling only 61 receptions for 721 yards, his worst since his rookie season. He also created some animosity towards himself in the locker room by being openly critical of teammates, saying he would have "buyer's remorse" if he signed Jay Cutler to a 7-year $126.7 million contract as the Bears did last season.

Marshall is 30 years old, but he still has some good years left in him. He will immediately become the #1 receiver in New York, which means Eric Decker will be the #2 where he belongs. It also means Percy Harvin is most likely not going to wear a Jets uniform next season. Marshall is likely ecstatic about this trade because he can be closer to the "Inside the NFL" studio. Marshall will cost the Jets about $7.5 million, but they have more than enough cap room to pay him. With Marshall and Decker to throw to, this is likely Geno Smith's last chance to prove he could be the starting quarterback for the Bears.