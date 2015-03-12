Justin Forsett, Baltimore Ravens Agree To Deal

Justin Forsett and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a deal that will keep the 29-year old running back in Baltimore for at least three more years.

Forsett, the Ravens' leading rusher in 2014, took over the starting duties following the Ray Rice domestic abuse case last season. While making the league minimum, Forsett was able to rush for 1,266 yards and eight touchdowns on 235 attempts.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Forsett's deal is worth a total of $9 million, an average of $3 million per season.

Forsett will return in 2015 as the team's starting running back but will have to adjust to the new system that new offensive coordinator Marc Trestman has brought with him. While the head coach in Chicago, Trestman's system helped Chicago Bears' running back Matt Forte rush for 2,377 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of two seasons.