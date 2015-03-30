Miami Dolphins and The 2015 NFL Draft Part 5: Draft Scenarios

NFL teams are getting ready for what is the annual ritual known as the NFL draft. Preceded by evaluations of candidates, conversations with other teams and plans of B and C alternatives, the upcoming event is as intense every year, as is the time leading up to it. Jobs hang on the line for NFL team executives, scouts, and coaches needing to do everything but fail. All the work, sweat, and pain young men with high expectations have endured is now over, and no longer can they control their destiny, their economic futures. There are no more tackles to be made, no touchdown passes to be thrown, and it is now all in the hands of NFL franchises. The tension is building up and millions of Dollars are at stake.

Dennis Hickey and Mike Tannenbaum of the Miami Dolphins, surrendered the very valuable 3rd round pick in exchange for a play maker, meanwhile, hints and rumors about Miami trying to recover their lost selection by trading down, have been widely publicized in the media, after a statement made by Dennis Hickey during a media session. The Dolphins also have the need for a potential elite player on offense, and given the fact that the best opportunity for such a player may only present itself in the first round, it is anyone's guess outside a close few, as to what will happen in Chicago. What will the Dolphins do?

The Dolphins primary needs are:

1- Corner and safety;

2-Guard;

3-Wide receiver.

Miami would love to draft a potential elite player at corner with their first selection at 14, and with the top rated corner in the draft, Trae Waynes, ranked at about 12, the possibility of reeling in such player would appear to be very real, unfortunately for the Dolphins however, teams like the Titans, Jaguars, Raiders, Vikings and Saints who are selecting ahead of the Dolphins, also have the same needs. Miami will have, barring the unexpected, the need to focus on a different position with the 14th pick of the draft.

Scenario A

Round/Pick Player Position Hand Size Grade 1/14 DeVante Parker WR 9.25 6.3* 2/47 Byron Jones CB/S NA 5.4* 3/78 (Traded) 4/111 Jake Ryan OLB NA 5.3* 5/142 Matt Jones RB 8.58 5.3*

*As per NFL.com

When the Dolphins traded for WR Kenny Stills earlier this month, they paid a very high price for it, their 3rd round pick. Needless to say, the needs the Dolphins have are many, and with this class being very deep, going into the draft without a 3rd round pick really puts Miami in a tough situation. Dennis Hickey suggested trading down was a real possibility, during a Q&A session with reporters in March, but it was just a general statement and at this point, teams keep their true intentions far from the public therefore anything they say can be assumed to be nothing more than smoke screen by default. The eventuality and need for the Dolphins to go after more picks, can not be ignored however, and the draft scenario below illustrates one option still available should the aqua and orange decide to trade out of 14th place.

Scenario B

Round/Pick Player Position Hand Size Grade 1/20 Maxx Williams TE 10.3 5.7* 2/47 Devin Smith WR 9.0 5.7* 3/80's Ali Marpet G 10.0 5.52* 4/111 Eric Rowe CB 9.5 5.43* 5/142 Taiwan Jones ILB 10.0 5.42*

*As per NFL.com

Both scenarios are very interesting and provide the Dolphins with some talent at various positions that they need. Right now, the Dolphins still are without the third round pick, and there will be more waiting to see if they are willing to trade down or have a specific person that they are not willing to move for. Either way, there will be some new players to the aqua and orange between April 30 and May 2.