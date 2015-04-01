Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected 2015 NFL Draft

It's April, which means it is officially the month for the NFL Draft. It is time to start doing some team by team breakdowns and take a look at who each team could potentially draft in the upcoming 2015 NFL Draft which begins on April 30. When doing a draft, it feels most fair to make sure that a potential player would be available, so for this draft the players would have to be available in this draft from Walter Football (April 1 update).

Round 1, Pick 1 Overall

There is simply not much of a doubt about who is going to be taken with the top pick in this draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were simply rough across the board in the 2014 NFL season, and they were in one of the worst divisions in all of football. Everyone knows that they tried to fix the quarterback position last year by bringing Josh McCown down from Chicago, which was a failed experiment quite quickly. Not only did that not work, McCown is no longer on the roster. This is a position that definitely needs to be fixed for the long term and that brings the debate down to two quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. Personally, this author thinks the off the field incidents should have probably moved Winston down the draft board significantly. But you have to admit that he has a great deal of talent, and one does not simply go undefeated and win the ACC in football in back to back years. Yes, he did not look good in the Seminoles loss to Mariota's Ducks back in the Rose Bowl, but did anyone on Florida State look good in that game? It appears more and more likely that Jameis will remain famous and will be the top player chosen in the 2015 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay selects Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State.

Round 2, Pick 34 Overall

The Buccaneers still have a lot of needs at this point, but in the efforts of trying to stay balanced, after going with a quarterback and offense with the first pick, it is time to go defense for the second round in this draft. Just looking around the division, because you have to be able to beat those teams in order to make the playoffs, it seems important to have a shutdown cornerback. When facing Julio Jones, Kelvin Benjamin, and Brandin Cooks all twice a year, it seems like a cornerback is going to be a position of need for these Buccaneers. That's why this writer would suggest taking Byron Jones, CB, Connecticut with this pick.

Round 3, Pick 65 Overall

Now that you have Jameis, you are going to need some way to protect him for the future as well. With holes at both the Tackle and Guard position, it seems best to get the Buccaneers someone who has some versatility to play both positions. Many people haven't heard of this gentleman, but going to a smaller school with Ali Marpet, OT/G, Hobart in round 3.

Round 4, Pick 109 Overall

This writer keeps looking at the Buccaneers offensive line and keeps feeling like they are just going to need more help there in order to run the ball effectively and protect Jameis Winston. Getting another player with some versatility in the next round to go on their offensive line, the Bucs select Mitch Morse, C/G, Missouri.

Round 6, Pick 184 Overall

If these seems like a long time between selections, that's because it is. The Bucs traded the fifth round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. And Walter Football only went 5 rounds deep so now this writer is checking with the folks over at Drafttek to check availability for rounds 6 and 7. This writer is going to pick another offensive player against his better judgment, as it appeared they needed more help to spell Doug Martin, who was often injured last season. Cameron Artis-Payne the running back from Auburn is a great selection here.

Round 7, Pick 218 Overall

Even in the seventh round, every pick is important because you know that the man you sign there will come to training camp and go through everything with you, instead of trying to go after someone as an undrafted free agent. Going with the folks over at drafttek this time as this writer will select Louis Trinca-Pasat, a defensive tackle from Iowa with the final Buccaneer pick of the draft.

That's it for this draft, but be sure to check around for more pre-draft coverage of the 2015 NFL Draft here at VAVEL USA.