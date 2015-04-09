Cleveland Browns Want Mariota: Willing to Give Up 12 and 19

According to many sources, the Browns are reportedly willing to give up both the 12 and 19 picks in exchange for a pick that would become Marcus Mariota. If this deal were to occur, it may result in Johnny Manziel's career in Cleveland ending. Another consequence of this possible deal, is that Philadelphia would not have Mariota as they appear to have planned for all summer.

If Cleveland were to trade up for Mariota, they'd be losing two picks in the first round most likely, which would alter the whole draft. Every Mock Draft done until this point that has not had the Browns trading up to get Mariota, which is most of them, would be much less effective, and if they did happen to have the Browns trading up, the wrong team getting those two draft picks might be even worse.

How this deal would affect Cleveland, is that they would immediately get a good quarterback. Cleveland has struggled with many quarterbacks as of late, including names such as Brady Quinn and Brian Hoyer. Mariota would be a game changer for the Browns, and would likely improve their team drastically, even if he has no true running back or wide receiver to throw to. He is a solid playmaker with his arm and his legs, and if Cleveland were to use their second rounder on a wide receiver to provide him a weapon on offense, it could be a Top 10 year for the Browns offense if all goes well. It may mean Johnny Manziel will be shipped out, and it would give them one of more less selections in this years class.

For the Eagles, they would lose the quarterback they have had their eyes on all offseason, and would have like to have run Chip Kelly's Oregon-style offense that Mariota was once a part of a couple years ago.

For whoever trades down, they will get two selections in the Top 20, which is not a bad haul considering this draft class. The team could get two solid players for the price of one who they might not need. It looks like Tampa Bay will be selecting Jameis Winston at this point, so it should make for an entertaining first round who ends up selecting Marcus Mariota.