Baltimore Ravens Are Banking On Entire 2015 NFL Draft

From the outside looking in, many would believe that the Baltimore Ravens are lucky to obtain nine draft picks in the first-five rounds of the NFL draft later this month, but nothing could be further from the truth. Everything is going the way the Ravens want it so far. And it better be.

Ever since the Ravens won the Super Bowl during the 2012 season, high profile players such as linebacker Ray Lewis, free safety Ed Reed, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, and wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith have all left the organization to pursue other goals in their life. The Ravens have marched toward getting younger and saving money at the same time. However, it was tough during the 2013 season having to adjust to the roster turnover as the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007, but managed to get back to their elite ways by making the playoffs during the 2014 season.

Change is nothing new to the Ravens as the team has relied on the NFL draft since their existence in 1996, resulting into two Super Bowl trophies as well as 15 playoff wins, which are each tied for second most in the NFL during that time.

Entering the 2015 season the Ravens have question marks on offense at wide receiver as well as tight end. Going young at wide receiver is something the Ravens must do because they need a long term solution to help quarterback Joe Flacco finally have continuity at wide receiver which is something he has never had in his first-eight seasons in the league so far. Even Flacco's favorite tight end target Dennis Pitta has his own issues as he fractured his hip two seasons in a row and now his career is in question.

From 2008-2014 the Ravens have relied on veteran wide receivers in their 30's such as Derrick Mason, Anquan Boldin and now Steve Smith Sr. All three of those players were excellent contributors to the Ravens in the past. But there comes a point in time where the Ravens need to draft their own talent at wide receiver, and keep them at a cap friendly deal with rookie contracts with the idea that those young receivers stay long term. Now is their best chance to grab a talented receiver given the quality draft class at the wide receiver position.

Outside of the wide receiver and tight end the Ravens have other question marks leading up to the draft.

1.) What will the Ravens do about their offensive line situation?

Ravens left guard Kelechi Osemele and right guard Marshal Yanda are both the in the final year of their respective contracts, and it would be interesting how the Ravens approach the situation as the team could part ways with either player after the 2015 season or possibly both players could walk.

2.) What about the Ravens secondary?

The jury is still out on whether or not Ravens strong safety Matt Elam can even play at the NFL level after being a first round draft in 2013. Elam has shown very little flashes of consistency in coverage, and worst of all fails to wrap up ball carriers at an alarming rate. Do the Ravens go after another strong safety early in the upcoming draft or do they hope and pray that Elam will get better during the offseason?

3.) Is Ravens running back Justin Forsett ready to shoulder the load as the starter entering the 2015 season?

A lot of people in this day and age in the NFL look at running backs when they hit the age of 30 as elderly people, but in Forsett's case it couldn't be any further from the truth. Forsett hasn't had the opportunity up until last season with the Ravens to have the wear and tear that the average starting running back would. Having said that it would be wise for the Ravens to draft an insurance policy at the running back position as the Ravens cut Bernard Pierce who was expected to be the starter last season but didn't live up to the hype.

Could the Ravens decide to draft Georgia running back Todd Gurley in the first round?

A lot of questions need to be answered but that is the luxury position the Ravens have put themselves in after stock piling draft picks for this moment during the 2014 offseason.