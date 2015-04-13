Jameis Winston Going First Overall Would Give The NFL A Black Eye

The NFL has been in scramble mode and Roger Goodell has had a quite intense year as commissioner of the league. It is highly important to realize that Goodell has been trying to clean up the image of the league, but at the same time, he is doing that at the request of the NFL Owners around the league. If those same owners make bad choices after all of that at the NFL draft, it is still going to make themselves and Roger Goodell look poorly.

Let's look back at some of the things that have happened over the past few months.

Nobody can, will, or should easily forget and dismiss the Ray Rice and Janay Palmer scandal from last year. The incident itself happened in Atlantic City back in February of 2014, and then TMZ released the elevator video just barely into the NFL season which led to Ray Rice getting a larger suspension from Roger Goodell. Obviously, we here at VAVEL wish that if someone needs help that they are able to seek it if they are a victim of domestic violence. But from what we keep hearing from these two individuals is that this was an isolated incident, and after being free to sign with another team Ray Rice is still a free agent and hasn't hardly been mentioned by anyone for a long time.

Another offensive star, Adrian Peterson had some off the field issues of his own this past season. He was charged with beating his son with a switch, and ended up pleading no contest to a later charge back in November. He is still on the Commissioner's exempt list as we all await further news of if he will get taken off that list or what exactly will happen. But Peterson was still going to play if the Vikings were able to decide, despite the public outcry. Playing Matt Asiata just was not as exciting for fans of the Purple and Gold. It was something though where they were just not able to play him because of the fact that Goodell had him on the Commissioner's list, and when you are there it seems very difficult to determine just how long it will take you to get removed from that list.

The suspensions were not just limited to the offense though as defensive lineman Greg Hardy was suspended by the NFL as well under suspicion of Domestic Violence. He has since been signed this off-season to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but is still on the Commissioner's exempt list as well. The Cowboys made sure to lace the contract with per game roster bonuses, just in case he is not taken off the Commissioner's exempt list.

Now it is quite clear that Roger Goodell has suspended stars on both offense and defense. But what if he ran into a similar situation with a quarterback? This writer thinks there would simply be no doubt that Roger Goodell would make the decision to put a quarterback on the Commissioner's list in order to "protect the shield." He is all about doing what is best for the NFL and sometimes doing something off the field is even more important than on the field. Now, why would Jameis Winston give the NFL a black eye if he goes number one overall?

Despite going 26-1 at Florida State and probably being the most skilled quarterback in the 2015 NFL draft class, it all comes back to the off the field issues.

The most controversial of those issues is the sexual assault allegations that Jameis Winston had filed against him initially back in 2012 with the Tallahassee police department, and then were reopened against him by the Florida State Attorney, Willie Meggs in November of 2013. It resulted in the fact that they did not find enough evidence in their opinions to not take Winston to trial, but that does not mean there was no evidence. Obviously, it's great for Jameis that he was able to get away from this without getting taken to a trial. But for the NFL this is just a mark against Winston before he goes into the 2015 NFL Draft.

Then there were the two minor complaints in nature in comparison. Everyone remembers April 29, 2014, when he was charged with stealing crab legs from a Florida Publix. Even more troubling perhaps is that this happened during the middle of his baseball season for the Florida State Seminoles. Oddly enough this incident will be finishing just one year and one day before the 2015 NFL Draft. But obviously it does not show Winston in a positive light.

Then there was the vulgar statement that Winston said on campus that led to a one game suspension against Clemson. It seems troubling to this author that if Winston had already seen the outrage over the allegations against him and for the shoplifting, that he should have been able to see that even though this may seem like a minor thing to do, that because he is Jameis Winston that people are going to make a big deal about it.

So, yes, the NFL would have a black eye if the owners simply forget about all of the off the field trouble that they have gone through this past season and choose to take Jameis Winston as the number one overall selection in the NFL Draft. This writer has another couple of proposals instead.

Proposal Number 1: Draft Marcus Mariota

He's got a Heisman trophy. He has an NFL coach who believes in him 110%. He has been in a National Championship game and knows the how to handle himself under pressure. Despite playing in a somewhat unconventional offense, that hasn't stopped other top tier quarterbacks like Cam Newton from being great number one overall selections. Plus, he has none of the off the field issues that come along with Jameis Winston.

But wait there's more. There are apparently reports coming out saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are indeed thinking of draft Marcus Mariota first overall. These were first reported by Ron Jaworski at ESPN. Of the quarterbacks that are in the draft class, Mariota and Winston are the most accomplished and the most decorated, and they are the ones that NFL scouts are projecting to be the head and shoulders of this class. If Winston's issues simply are too much, as they should be, then drafting the other top quarterback is a great solution.

Proposal Number 2: Draft Leonard Williams

Of course, it is obvious what you are thinking right now, but they already have an elite defensive tackle in Gerald McCoy. That is true, but pressuring the quarterbacks on the division like Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, and Cam Newton up the middle would be awfully satisfying with a dynamic duo of Williams and McCoy. Maybe some of you are unfamiliar with Williams, but he has been quite impressive and is highly considered by most NFL Draft Experts to be the consensus player for the best player in the draft.

Proposal Number 3: Trade Down

Look Buccaneers fans, there are a lot of good players available in this draft. Just like most drafts, you can fleece someone in order to move up to the top pick in the draft and pick up an additional first rounder next year if not many more. A scenario like when the Chargers traded the top overall pick to the Falcons and drafted LaDainian Tomlinson and then Drew Brees at the top of round two would work out quite well for the Bucs. But there are several reasons that you were 2-14 last year. You might want to trade down a few times and get some help in that heinous secondary from last season. The game this author always has on his mind when thinking about the 2014 Buccaneers was the crushing Thursday Night Football defeat in the Georgia Dome where the Falcons dominated in all three facets of the game. But they mainly won in the passing game. Getting a cornerback like Trae Waynes would not only be fantastic in general, but would be an excellent move for Lovie Smith's defense.

Given the fact that it is clearly not Jameis Winston or bust down in the Tampa Bay area, they would be best to reconsider exactly what options they have, since Jameis Winston does have a bit of a checkered past, which reminds this writer of a quarterback that was recently in rehab.

It may be an unfair comparison, as no one has accused Jameis Winston of not being dedicated to his team. Johnny was clearly shown to be out at parties as a celebrity whereas Jameis may even stay at home for the draft just to spend it with his family. But it is important to realize that they both had their off the field issues, and if you are worried about Jameis Winston going first overall, maybe there will be a way for the Buccaneers to find another way, as they can literally choose anyone with the top pick in the draft, or simply not choose anyone and trade down.