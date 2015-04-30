West Virginia's Kevin White Heading To Chicago Bears To Replace Brandon Marshall At WR

Position: WR

School: West Virginia

Year: RS Senior

Measurements: 6’3, 215 lbs., 32 5/8” arms, 9 ¼” hands

Collegiate Stats: 24 games, 144 receptions for 1,954 yards and 15 touchdowns, 13.6 yards per reception

Combine Measurements: 4.35 second 40-yard dash, 23 reps on bench press, 36.5” vertical jump, 123” broad jump, 6.92 second 3-cone drill, 4.14 second 20-yard shuttle, 11.52 second 60-yard shuttle

Other Notables: Transferred from Lackawanna College to West Virginia after sophomore season, was a finalist for Biletnikoff Award in 2014

About White: Kevin White has it all at the wide receiver position. He has size, great speed, and he goes up to catch the ball at an elite level. He also caught nearly every ball thrown his way during his senior season. There were questions about his top-end speed but he shut all the doubters up by running a blazing 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the Combine. The only real questions for White is his route-running since he did not have a very complex route tree at West Virginia. He also only produced at an elite level for one season after transferring from a JUCO college. However, he has all the athletic traits to be a very good wide receiver at the next level. If White develops his route-running, he can be an elite wideout. Although Amari Cooper is the safer pick at wide receiver, White certainly has the higher upside because he has the size and ability to win the jump-ball more consistently than Cooper.

Bottom Line: Kevin White was a top 10 pick in the draft due to his freakish athletic traits. If he develops his route-running, there will be no stopping him. The Chicago Bears needed to give beleaguered quarterback Jay Cutler some more threats, and White fits that need and should fill in admirably alongside Alshon Jeffrey for Chi-town.

NFL Comparison: Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals)