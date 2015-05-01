San Francisco 49ers Start Jim Tomsula Era By Selecting Arik Armstead In Round 1

The talk was there leading up to the draft, the signing of Torrey Smith made an indication that the 49ers would go defense in round 1, and now it's here! After trading the 15th pick to the Chargers for the 17th pick, a 2015 4th, and a 2016 5th, the 49ers got who they seemed to have wanted all along. Armstead comes into the league with a giant frame, and can really impact the game defensively if coached right.

The 6-foot-7, 292-pound defensive end, the Niners decided to draft an athletic talent. Former Oregon DE as well as Oregon basketball player, scouts see Armstead as having a high ceiling. The depth in 2014 was limited at the end position, but with the 49ers picking up Darnell Dockett they now have some real depth at the position.

The real winning part of this pick is that the 49ers likely would have picked Armstead at 15, but since it worked out that the Chargers wanted Gordon and the threat of Houston taking him came up, the Chargers gave up some picks for it. The 49ers got who they wanted and then some.

With the right coaching Armstead can be a real force. This 49ers defense still needs some work but at least with Armstead, and the help from Dockett and hopefully Smith, Armstead could be a difference maker for the 49ers. The 49ers have started the draft off strong with making a trade as well as getting a quality defensive player.