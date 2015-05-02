Devin Funchess Becomes Cam Newton's New Target, Drafted In NFL Draft's 2nd Round To Panthers

Deivn Funchess

Height: 6'4

Weight: 232 Lbs

40 Yard Dash: 4.7

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Position: WR



Funchess switched from Tight-End to Wide Receiver before his third and final season wearing the maize and blue. The switch yielded positive results, as he snagged 62 passes for over 700 yards during his Junior season, which is impressive considering the shaky QB play and the fact that he missed one game due to a leg injury. Funchess has size, length and leaping abilities that have caught many scouts eyes, but his more than 20 drops throughout his Michigan career has likely turned many teams away. Funchess will need to be utilized in a creative way to be the most effective, however, there will be several teams willing to do that. He has tremendous red zone potential, as he has always been strong at attacking the ball in mid-air.



All in all, Funchess is a matchup nightmare as well as a gadget player. His ability to line up at Tight-End, Wideout and in the slot will keep opposing defense guessing. His wingspan and 6'4 frame will be tough for some linebackers, while his size and strength will frustrate any cornerbacks trying to play press coverage. He struggles with contested passes at times and shouldn't be trusted for tight window throws. He will thrive in intermediate routes, such as crosses and hitches where QBs can lean on his large frame and wingspan to move the chains. His hands and route-running will certainly need to improve, or he may fall by the wayside in a few short years. Otherwise, however, Funchess's athleticism and versatility as a pass catcher, paired with his potency in the red zone, garnered him this selection in the 2nd round.