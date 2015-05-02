Baltimore Ravens Select Carl Davis In the 3rd Round NFL Draft As Potential Ngata Replacement

The Baltimore Ravens keep being patient and they keep finding gems in the process as they select defensive tackle Carl Davis from the University of Iowa Hawkeyes in the third round with the 90th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Davis was considered in some mock drafts as a late first round talent and plays pretty well in one on one situations. The problem with Davis is consistency. However, Davis has good size at 6'5 weighing 320 pounds and has the skill set be a five technique player which is very suitable for the Ravens defense as the team plays anywhere from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense with nickel packages on the side as well.

With the loss of defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, the Ravens knew they had to get someone to fill that spot. No team in the NFL can say they got better by letting a player of the caliber of Ngata go, but his transaction as he was traded to the Detroit Lions earlier in the offseason provided the opportunity for the Ravens to flex their game plan and extend cornerback Jimmy Smith to a contract extension.

There isn't a team in the NFL that can keep everyone but if a player like Ngata had to leave, getting Davis that far down in the draft is great value and proves how good the Ravens organization is year in and year out.