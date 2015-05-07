La'el Collins Signing Gives Dallas Cowboys Leverage In Pursuing An Adrian Peterson Trade

The Dallas Cowboys essentially got another first-round pick in La'el Collins for nothing after signing him to a three-year deal worth $1.65 million. A bargain for a player that was predicted to be a top 10 or top-15 pick, potentially earning $10 million in guaranteed money.

The Cowboys now have a plethora of offensive lineman and bolstered their defense in the draft by selecting CB Byron Jones and DE Randy Gregory with the 27th and 60th picks respectively.

They signed Greg Hardy this off-season to a one-year deal, and while he has a 10-game suspension looming that he is appealing, he will still be able to make an impact for a possible playoff run.

The Dallas Cowboys have set themselves up nicely for the upcoming season and have the potential to win it all this season, but there's still a question of who'll be the workhorse running back to take DeMarco Murray's place.

Darren McFadden, Joseph Randle, Ryan Williams and Lance Dunbar are ready for a running back by committee approach but none are a 'sexy' pick.

This is where Adrian Peterson may make sense for the Cowboys now that they have a couple disposable assets to part with.

With the La'el Collins signing, the Cowboys have essentially added an extra first-round pick on the cheap and may now be willing to part with next year's, 2016, first-round pick in a package for AD.

Dallas will also receive a fourth round compensatory pick for DeMarco Murray's departure and have two fourth round picks for the 2016 draft.

Is it possible the Dallas Cowboys change their minds about departing with a first-round pick for AD and add a fourth rounder and maybe a young player to boost? It certainly could give Jerry Jones more of an incentive to pick up the phone and call the Minnesota Vikings' front-office.

It makes sense for the Dallas Cowboys if they go into training camp and change their minds about the running backs on their roster.

Now grant it the Cowboys feel Darren McFadden is in the best shape of his career and they really like Ryan Williams who was a high second-round pick in his own right but has failed to stay healthy over the years.

Joseph Randle was highly effective when give the opportunity last season but his off the field issues is enough to raise a few eyebrows. Lance Dunbar is a nice change of pace back but isn't an every down type of back.

That leaves the question to the Dallas Cowboys, is Adrian Peterson the missing piece to the puzzle? The answer is yes and no.

Adrian Peterson on the Dallas Cowboys would make them the odds on favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and perhaps the favorites to win it all. But this is a new front office in Valley Ranch as Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Garrett have all made a consicous effort to pay if the price is right.

It's why adding Greg Hardy to a thin defensive line made sense from a talent perspective as well as the re-signing of Rolando McClain at linebacker. Same reason why DeMarco Murray, Justin Durant, Bruce Carter, Henry Melton, Jeremy Parnell and Dwayne Harris are no longer Dallas Cowboys, their price was simply too high for the asking.

That's why this past draft was key in injecting this Dallas team with young, quality and cheap talent to a team that went 12-4 the season prior. It's why with the addition of La'el Collins gives the Cowboys flexibility to go after Adrian Peterson and give up important draft picks in next year's draft if they choose to do so.

The running back by committee may almost certainly work with such a stout offensive line on the starting front as well as depth but it's no guarantee. Adrian Peterson, on the other hand, is still regarded as the best running back in the NFL even at the age of 30. It would almost be unfair for opposing defenses to bring down Peterson running behind the Cowboys' "Great Wall."

The other part of a possible trade is that the Minnesota Vikings front-office has stated they have no desire to trade AD and want to show their star running back their committed to it. Even if a trade were to happen, the Cowboys would certainly still want AD to take a pay cut and restructure their contract.

Dallas may very well stick to their new regimen of drafting and signing players for the right price and staying discipline in their approach of bringing in new talent, but it's still not out of the question for Jerry Jones to revert back to his own ways and pull a 'Jerry' move.

Adrian Peterson running behind the Dallas Cowboys offensive line, wouldn't even be fair.