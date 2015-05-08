Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie First-Round Pick OLB Dante Fowler Jr. Tears ACL

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a devastating loss as their third overall pick in the recent NFL Draft Dante Fowler Jr. from Florida tore his ACL in rookie minicamp today. He was drafted by the Jaguars only eight days ago. This was the first day of rookie minicamps. Fowler was rushing the quarterback when he twisted his knee awkwardly and fell to the ground.

Fowler was the first defensive player selected in the draft and looked to help a Jaguars defense that was desperate for some pass rushers. He is a freak athlete with a great power and speed combination. Fowler is now out for the season and will look to come back in his second season.

This obviously hurts the Jaguars team as they are just getting prepared for the upcoming season. Jacksonville has not made the playoffs since the 2007 season and has picked inside the top ten in the NFL Draft for eight consecutive years. This is a devastating blow for Fowler, but his career is far from over. He is now looking ahead for a comeback season next year.