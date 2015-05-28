Ray McDonald Arrested For A Second Time In Three Days

After spending Memorial Day getting cut from the Chicago Bears and probably ending his NFL career for being arrested that morning for Domestic Violence and Child Endangerment. According to the San Jose Mercury News, he was trying to break down he ex fiancee's door in order to get away with their child and apparently run away with the child in the call that was made to 911 by the victim's Mother.

These things simply do not make much if any sense. But again much of what Ray McDonald has been doing does not make a whole lot of sense. On Wednesday, he was arrested again, for violating a restraining order that had been placed against him from Monday's arrest. If this 30 year old man has not hit rock bottom yet, being arrested twice within three days and now 5 times since 2010, it is unclear when he will ever reach that low point.

So, now McDonald will simply remain out of football as he is no longer under contract and it would be difficult to see another team giving him a chance after clearly struggling just 62 days after signing a contract this past off-season. Hopefully this man can find a way to turn things around, because no man or woman wants to be associated with domestic violence. Yet that is where McDonald currently stands. People have a lot of angst for what Ray Rice did, but McDonald should probably be right there with him if not on the same level. Treating women and all people with respect is something the NFL should have improved upon many years ago, but they are going to pay the price if their players keep making the same simple mistakes over and over again like Ray McDonald has done.