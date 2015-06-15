Who Will Be The Starting Quarterback For The Houston Texans?

Brian Hoyer: Another year, another quarterback battle for Brian Hoyer. But this time it is very different. He's not facing a fan favorite in Johnny Manziel and is in prime position again to win the starting job. Head Coach Bill O'Brien called Hoyer the most consistent quarterback so far and if you had to pick a favorite to win the job, it would be Hoyer. According to the Houston media, Hoyer has looked the best out of all the candidates competing for the starting job and has grasped the playbook quickly. He has been here before and he knows what to do.

Ryan Mallett: Right behind Hoyer will be Ryan Mallett. After sitting a couple of years behind Tom Brady, Mallett finally got his chance to shine in Houston but was ineffective last year and now he has to prove himself again. A good quarterback coming out of college, Mallett will have to show shades of his college self if he wants to beat out Hoyer for the job. Learning behind Brady will provide valuable experience but Mallett has to use it. Mallett hasn't impressed so far but he still has time. He must improve in training camp if he doesn't want to be a backup again.

Tom Savage: Savage will be likely the third string quarterback but it's an open competition for quarterback so if he does really well, he could snatch the starting job. The best case scenario for the Texans is for Savage to sit on the sidelines for a while and learn the system and develop his ability as a quarterback. He had all the tools coming out of Pitt and he could be the quarterback of the future for the Texans but not now.

This is the depth chart for the Texans at quarterback according to this writer. But depth charts can fluctuate. It will be interesting to see just what happens when they get ready to start the season in September.