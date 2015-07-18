Jacksonville Jaguars 2015 Season Preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars are seen by many as the worst team in NFL history. From 2012 to last season, the Jags have won seven games in total, and they have not reached the playoffs since 2007. Jaguars mascot Jaxson De Ville has kept Jaguar fans excited, though, during even dismal games. Things have not gone well for the Jaguars, yet the organization and fan base is very optimistic about this coming season.

Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Gus Bradley joined the Jaguars' front office in 2013. Caldwell has done a solid job in the draft, especially with late picks, such as Telvin Smith, and more. Caldwell and his staff have been, for the most part, rebuilding from the bottom up.

Throughout the forgettable 2013 season, Caldwell waited eagerly to draft quarterback Blake Bortles. The UCF Knight from Oviedo, Florida, is expected to become a household name in Jacksonville. Even the great Bill Belichick raved about Bortles, so the Jaguars are in good hands.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has also brought many improvements to Everbank Field -- such as cabanas with a pool. The city of Jacksonville is now a place in which players want to play. It is no longer a vacation spot as Hugh Douglas once said when he dissed the Jaguars.

Last season, the Jaguars finished with an awful record of 3-13. This team, though, is better than their record shows. There were moments when the Jaguars did not capitalize on scoring opportunities. Young teams are more often likely to make key mistakes, which lose games. Wisdom comes from experience, and many of the young Jaguar players got plenty of that experience last season.

Unlike in past seasons, however, there were moments when the Jaguars had shown signs of life like the emergence of Denard Robinson, a few great catches from a an undrafted free agent named Allen Hurns or the hussle and grit Sen'Derrick Marks played with each week on defense. Seeing Bortles, leading drives for points was great too witness. It is during those types of moments when a fan jumps up from the sofa and screams with joy.

The Jaguars got busy in the off season, bringing in quality players such as Sergio Brown, Jeremy Parnell, Devon House, Jared Odrick, Dan Skuta, Byran Walters, and -- most notably -- Julius Thomas. As planned, Caldwell is retooling each season. Thomas will be an immediate improvement on the Jaguars' offense, which was dead last in the NFL last season.

The Jaguars have a long way to go until we can talk about Super Bowls, but things are changing. The Jaguars are getting the media's attention. The Jaguars should win seven games this season. They will win a couple of games they should actually lose, yet they will likely also lose a few games they are supposed to win. Can the Jaguars upset the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots?

For the Jaguars, the road to the playoffs begins in 2016.