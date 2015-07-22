Tennessee Titans Finally Sign Marcus Mariota To Rookie Deal

After months of debating contract talks, the Tennessee Titans finally signed the number 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota to his rookie deal. Signing him to a 4 year deal, worth $24.2 million with $15 million dollars in guaranteed money. The team drafted him hoping he can be the franchise quarterback, that Tennessee has been looking for a long time. Mariota is the last player of players picked in round one, to sign a rookie deal.

Last year at Oregon, Mariota threw for 4454 yards, 42 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and had a passer rating of 181.7. Also, he rushed for 770 yards and 15 touchdowns on 135 rushing attempts. Last year was a great year before heading off to the NFL for Mariota. He is a big reason why the Oregon Ducks did so well last season, the Ducks went to the Rose Bowl game which they won vs. Florida State. On top of that Mariota won the Heisman Trophy for best college player of the year.

There are a lot to like about Mariota, he is a great passer, he has a big arm, and he can stand in the pocket to look for open receivers. When he feels pressure in the pocket that is where his speed comes into play as he is a complete duel threat quarterback. There are questions on how he will transition from the Oregon offense to a pro offense, but only time will tell.

Tennessee must be really happy that they got the contract over with before training camp. There were rumors that the problems over offset language were going to go all through training camp. Now with that over with, they can focus on how he will play during training camp. There is a lot of potential in Mariota, but that talent still needs to be developed in order for Tennessee to have an amazing duel threat franchise quarterback for years to come.

On the Mariota side of things, he must be glad to finally get his rookie deal done and over with. Now he can finally do what he does best play football, he will have to beat out quarterback Zach Mettenberger for the starting quarterback job in Tennessee. Now he can go into training camp, knowing he has his deal done. It is time for Mariota to prove to the Titans that he is the franchise quarterback that they have been looking for since the late Steve McNair.

Mariota said some words after finally getting the deal done. “Thank you to the Tennessee Titans organization as well as my agent for making a dream come true. I am very grateful and honored to have this opportunity. I look forward to the future with my teammates, and I’m truly excited to be part of this team."

Titans GM Ruston Webster told the media. “We are glad to have the deal with Marcus done, and I’d like to thank both Marcus and his representatives for their diligence in working with us to finalize this contract. We were confident that Marcus would be under contract before training camp, and we look forward to him starting his career on time with his teammates when we open camp next week. This is an exciting time for the Tennessee Titans organization, and we look forward to a bright future.”

The Titans are excited to get their season underway. Mariota will officially take the field in Titans blue and white on Friday, August 14 when they open their preseason on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.