Wagner, Seattle Discussing Contract Extension

Bobby Wagner has been a stud ever since he entered the league for Seattle in 2012, and he may be returning to the Seahawks for the long-term before his rookie contract expires next offseason. According to the NFL Network's Rand Getlin, Wagner and Seattle are in negotiations on an extension that will keep the 25 year-old inside linebacker a member of the Legion of Boom defense. Getlin also reported that there is optimism that the deal may be worked out and signed before the beginning of training camp.

Seattle obviously wants to keep Wagner in the organization's future, as he has been one of the key building blocks to this current championship-caliber roster that has appeared in the last two Super Bowls. As the starter in the core of this defense for the last three seasons, his first three as a professional, Wagner has recorded over 100 tackles every year, holding down the run defense of the secondary-heavy 'Hawks.

Being a second-round pick (47th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft), the value Bobby Wagner has brought to Seattle has been so crucial, one could go so far to say Wagner has become one of the best at his role in the entire league.

It would be a huge loss for both sides here to not complete a new deal this offseason, as while Wagner would lose the opportunity to play at one of the most promising NFL teams in the 'Hawks, Seattle would lose a key defensive cog and would also have the headaches of franchise tagging and negotiating in 2016. If a deal is struck by training camp, all the 12th Man has to worry about is the re-signing of star youngster behind the electric Seattle offensive attack, quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson is currently as in negotiation with the Hawks. Seattle has reportedly offered the former third-round pick a four-year deal worth $80 million, while Wilson wants a deal of a sum higher than $100 million. If training camp comes and he has not re-signed, no more negotiations will ensue, and Russ will become a free agent in 2016. He is still on his rookie contract from 2012, as he was drafted just one round following the 'Hawks' selection of Bobby Wagner.