San Diego Chargers 2015 Season Preview

2014: 9-7 (3rd place AFC West, missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Mike McCoy (3rd season, 18-14)

Despite missing the playoffs in 2014, and having only one playoff appearance the last five seasons, 2015 seems to be a “playoffs or bust” season for the San Diego Chargers. Amid speculation of a possible move to Los Angeles, the team has its sights set on a return to the postseason.

Off-season Notes, Departures, and Arrivals

The Chargers made several notable offseason moves. First among those moves were the re-signing of CB Brandon Flowers and OT King Dunlap. San Diego had Flowers and Dunlap as two of their highest priorities this off-season. Notable departures included RB Ryan Matthews to Philadelphia, WR Eddie Royal to Chicago, and S Marcus Gilchrist to the NY Jets.

To offset those losses, San Diego brought G Orlando Franklin as a relatively high-priced free agent. Reports around the league noted that the Chargers probably overpaid for Franklin, but given the struggles along the Offensive Line last year running the ball and protecting QB Philip Rivers, the organization seemed willing to address a need area. In addition to Franklin, San Diego signed WR Stevie Johnson who spent 2014 in San Francisco. Johnson is looking forward to a fresh start after struggling with the 49ers. Johnson had several productive years in Buffalo and never felt comfortable in the 49er offense.

Another solid signing by the Chargers was in the return game with WR/KR Jacoby Jones. Jones had several successful seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and is one of the most feared returners in the NFL. While the Chargers saw their league ranks drop on offense, mostly attributed to their poor 3.4 yards per rush, the defense saw an improvement in yards allowed in 2014 (9th in the NFL, but 26th against rush). DB’s Jimmy Wilson, Patrick Robinson, and Jordan Maybin were signed to give flexibility and depth in the secondary.

San Diego’s 2015 NFL Draft included RB Melvin Gordon whom the organization hopes will have an immediate impact. Early reports are impressive regarding his quickness and vision. Gordon will need to prove he can pass protect and catch out of the backfield to become an every down back. The rest of the San Diego draft was devoted to the defensive side of the ball.

Additional Key Players

Quarterback Philip Rivers seems to be in a win now mindset. Rivers will be playing 2015 in the last year of his current contract. There did not seem to be any urgency from both sides in negotiating a long-term deal for the 33 year old. In addition, Rivers was at the center of many trade rumors around April’s NFL Draft. In the end, all of the news turned out to be just speculation and Rivers remains the leader of the San Diego offense after posting another solid season. Rivers has thrown for over 4,000 yards six out of the last seven seasons. In 2014, Rivers dealt with a struggling offensive line and struggling running game. Rivers was forced to put up the second most attempts in his career (570). San Diego would much rather be a run-first, ball control offense. Could this be Rivers' last season in San Diego? Reports do indicate that the two sides continue to have discussions so something could get done during the season.

After a successful 2013, Danny Woodhead’s 2014 season was cut short with a broken leg after just three games. Look for Woodhead to be primarily used on passing downs, especially if Melvin Gordon struggles with protection and/or catching out of the backfield. Branden Oliver is also in the mix after extended playing time due to injuries in 2014. Keenan Allen returns as Rivers’ top target at WR along with Malcom Floyd and new addition Stevie Johnson.

Antonio Gates has been rock-solid for the Chargers at TE for a decade. In 2015, San Diego will miss Gates due to a four-game PED suspension. For most teams, losing a player of Gates’ caliber would be a major blow. The Chargers, however, have a player they feel is more than capable of stepping up to the challenge in Ledarius Green. Green will get an opportunity to showcase his big-play ability and prove he is the future for this franchise at this position.

The Chargers will be led on the defensive side of the ball once again by Safety Eric Weddle. Weddle displays the unique ability to be strong in run support as well as a valuable asset in pass coverage. The Chargers’ front 7 struggled stopping the run and rushing the passer in 2014. Recent high draft-picks on the defensive side of the ball have not lived up to their expected value.

Eric Weddle leads the Charger Defense (Image courtesy Fox Sports)

2015 Season Schedule

Preseason Week 1 8/13 Cowboys 10 PM Week 2 8/22 at Cardinals 10 PM Week 3 8/29 Seahawks 8 PM Week 4 9/3 at 49ers 10 PM Regular Season Week 1 9/13 Lions 4:05 PM Week 2 9/20 at Bengals 1 PM Week 3 9/27 at Vikings 1 PM Week 4 10/4 Browns 4:05 PM Week 5 10/12 Steelers 8:30 PM Week 6 10/18 at Packers 4:25 PM Week 7 10/25 Raiders 4:05 PM Week 8 11/1 at Ravens 1 PM Week 9 11/9 Bears 8:30 PM Week 11 11/22 Chiefs 8:30 PM Week 12 11/29 at Jaguars 1 PM Week 13 12/6 Broncos 4:05 PM Week 14 12/13 at Chiefs 1 PM Week 15 12/20 Dolphins 4:25 PM Week 16 12/24 at Raiders 8:25 PM Week 17 1/3 at Broncos 4:25 PM

Schedule Notes

The AFC West should once again be a strong division in 2015, so obviously all of the division games stand out. This year, the AFC West teams draw the NFC North and AFC North, both of which feature some top NFL teams. The NFC North features two returning playoff teams in Green Bay and Detroit. Minnesota is a darkhorse with the emerging Teddy Bridgewater, the return of Adrian Peterson, and a solid defense. Chicago looks to bounce back with John Fox now at the helm. The AFC North features three teams that went to the playoffs in 2014. With the 3rd place finish last year the Chargers also draw an improving Jacksonville Jaguars team and a Miami Dolphins team that made a number of impressive off-season moves. With a difficult division and tough draws of cross-division play San Diego will have a difficult time improving on 2014's record.

Final Season in San Diego?

The 2015 San Diego Chargers will play this season as speculation continues regarding a move to Los Angeles next season. Reports indicate that it is likely that at least one team (possibly two) will be playing in Los Angeles in 2016. Will it be the Chargers? The teams that seem to be linked the most to a possible move are the Rams, Raiders, and Chargers. Team officials continue to meet with San Diego city officials on a resolution regarding stadium funding and other topics. If a resolution is not reached, the Chargers could very well be on their way to L.A.

The 2015 San Diego Chargers season has many interesting storylines on and off the field. Can the team return to the playoffs? Will the team extend the contract of its franchise quarterback? How will Melvin Gordon transition to the NFL? Is this the team's last season on San Diego? Enjoy the season!