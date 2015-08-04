Arian Foster Suffers Groin Injury, Surgery May Be Likely

The Houston Texans took a big blow on the third day of training camp. Running Back Arian Foster sustained a groin injury on the first day of padded practice and the injury may be serious.

Although the type of injurty Foster has is typically not serious enough for surgery, this time it appears Foster got the short end of the stick. Surgery would put the running back out for 3-6 months, opposed to 6 weeks if he went without surgery.

It's not the first time Foster had a groin injru either. He suffered one in a preseason game against the 49ers back in 2011.

Although the Texans have help in the backfield behind Foster, it's detrimental due to the fact the Texans are shuffling up their offensive line this year after the loss of long time center Chris Myers, who was released by the team early in the offseason.

The Texans will now turn to Alfred Blue to prove if he is worthy of being a true NFL starter at the running back position. Coming into his second season, Blue needs to step up big if the Texans want to keep their playoff prospect alive this season.

Blue was carted off the practice field yesterday as well, but it appears to be a minor cramp and Blue should be ready to go when the Texans come back from their off day on Wednesday.

If the Texans need running back depth with Foster missing, it may not be hard to find some help. Houston media is has the idea that the Texans could pick up former 2,000 yard rusher Chris Johnson. If they need anyone to help see if CJ2K is a good person for the team, they won't have to look far since they have Nate Washington, a former teammate of Johnson's now on the team. Simply asking Nate could be a telling sign if Johnson can survive on the team despite failing to meet expectations on several other teams.

Don't be shocked if the Texans make a move for Ben Tate either. Tate was once a back for Houston from 2010-2013. Tate was let go after the Bill O'Brien regime came in, and he has surfed to several other teams without getting a real chance. Now could be a great time for Tate to come back to where it all began.