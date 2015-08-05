Diamonds In The Rough For The Minnesota Vikings
Adrian Peterson is back, Mike Wallace looks ready to run, Teddy Bridgewater is a candidate to have a breakout Sophomore season and Mike Zimmer's defense continues to add first-round size and athleticism. These are the headlines that Minnesota Vikings fans have been reduced to reading over and over again while the national media neglects to dig deeper into why everyone is so upbeat about this team. As exciting and convincing as these storylines are, any coach will tell you that they need all 53 players to be hitting on all cylinders in order to achieve the expected level of success. Writing another piece oriented around the "superstars" would be the sports writing equivalent of giving your 9th-grade book report based on the spark notes you memorized at midnight the night before. You can tell some effort was put into the presentation, but it's painfully clear that the research and overall knowledge isn't quite there. There is still some harbored resentment about that "C-" in Freshman English class though, Mr. Niemuth. Anyway, before we get too sidetracked with old high school shenanigans, here is an oasis of sorts in this news desert that we call the NFL off-season. For all of you die hard fans out there that want a fresh insight on the Vikings roster that you won't see on TV or in your local newspaper, this article is for you. 

Here are three veteran players that will have a big role in the (projected) success of the 2015 Minnesota Vikings, despite entering the year with little or no recognition. 

1. Zach Line- Fullback: 

This former undrafted free agent has no career carries, no career touchdowns and a whopping total of eight career receiving yards. You are probably questioning my credibility as an analyst right about now, but before you hit that back button allow me to explain.

When Jerome Felton opted out of the last year of his contract and bolted to the Buffalo Bills, he left a void at a fullback position that has had the luxury to block for potentially the greatest running back of all-time in Adrian Peterson. To be fair to Jerome, at the time of his decision it actually looked more likely that Peterson wouldn't return to Minnesota, so his choice to head east to join LeSean McCoy and Fred Jackson wasn't the worst career move.

Regardless of how or why Felton left, the reality is that a new face will have an opportunity to clear the way for Peterson, who is once again shooting for a 2,500 yard season. This writer is not one to doubt that man. Coming off a ACL tear, Peterson nearly rushed for an NFL single-season record and single handedly catapulted the Vikings into the playoffs in 2012. After yet another career setback last season, Peterson is fresh and ready to make up for lost time. Line will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the tenacious style of play that Peterson will surely bring to the table. 

Line is no stranger to success as he finished his NCAA career with 4,185 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns. He rewrote the SMU record books when he surpassed the great Eric Dickerson for the most all-purpose yards and tied him in most career touchdowns. Yes, the same Eric Dickerson that held onto the all-time record for rushing yards in a single NFL season when Peterson came within nine yards of eclipsing it in 2012. Now Zach Line will have yet another opportunity knock Dickerson down a peg in the record books and elevate himself and his teammates into football immortality.

If Peterson runs for even a fraction of his prediction, it will inherently make Line look incredibly successful and allow him to earn the type of national respect Felton enjoyed during his time in Minnesota. This writer is not expecting a huge body of work with the ball in his hands due to the amount of weapons the Vikings have on offense, but Line will bring a level of athleticism to the fullback position that could make him sneaky good in the red zone. The fantasy football guru side of me is twitching just thinking about those vulture scores he may take from Peterson owners.

2. Audie Cole- Linebacker:

Audie Cole may be best know around the league as having the greatest :22 second span in NFL pre-season history, especially considering he was a mere seventh-round pick.