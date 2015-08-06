Percy Harvin Is Acting Like A Child

At first, this writer was not going to write this article mainly because Percy Harvin doesn’t deserve to be talked about. After thinking about it for over 24 hours, he decided it needed to be done because Percy is acting like a bitter boyfriend in a nasty break up or a two year old that didn’t get his way.

We’ve all heard by now what Harvin had to say about his time in Seattle, but just if you missed it here is some of the interview he had on First Take that aired this past Wednesday.

First Take (FT): What's the difference in his situation in Buffalo as compared to Seattle?

Percy Harvin (PH): "My teammates accept me a little more (in Buffalo). What I mean by that I I felt when I went to Seattle a lot of the receivers kind of took me as a threat rather than accepting me as a teammate. I always told those guys, I pulled them to the side several times after seeing a couple of the comments they was making to the media, ‘hey, guys, I'm here to ball with you, I'm here to take us to the next level.' A lot of guys were looking at they were established and they didn't need any help. I just took it as I never was kind of accepted in the receiver group by all the members."

Stop right there. Are you really that sensitive because they felt that you deserved to be respected? You’ve done great things in the NFL, but just because you get a huge contract doesn’t mean you get the other guys immediate respect. Every single one of those wide receivers was undrafted and worked their tails off to make the team and be a huge part of the team.

FT: Why is there the perception that you're hard to deal with, or a risk?

PH: "Just kind of how I dealt with things. Especially in Seattle, there were things that I should've handled in a different manner. In the locker room, I've always felt that you want to handle things man-to-man, which is kind of what I've done with Doug's situation, but that ended up turning into a backfire. But I'm always a player that, if I have a problem or issue, I'm going to go to the person rather than having ‘he-said-this, he-said-that,' and I thought we had worked it out. But, after I left, I saw reports saying this and saying that, and it just bothered me that the truth wasn't said."

Sounds more like a punk move if you ask yours truly. You didn’t get your way and got mad. We all have feelings, but if you can’t handle what people say about you, that’s just too dang bad. Regardless of how he felt about you, Baldwin has always had nothing, but nice things. Even after the “man-to-man” situation, Baldwin still talked about you in positive way.

"We're a lot more efficient in general so I just think its growth as a whole," Baldwin said. "Plus, we've got Percy. Percy's playing a prominent role in the offense so that adds an element we didn't have last year." This was after the final preseason game against Oakland last season.

Yup, sounds like nobody is accepting him as a teammate. Go enjoy your time in Buffalo where nobody will remember who you are in a year or two anyway. Actually, you’re probably pretty lucky that Rex Ryan went to the Bills. You may not have a job if he hadn’t gotten a new job. Enjoy your six million this year and continue to act like the petulant child that you are.

Obviously you are the issue. You have a documented past that shows you are just a bad teammate. You had issues in Minnesota, you had issues in Seattle and I’m really surprised you haven’t had any issues in Buffalo yet. Maybe it’s too soon. Let’s give it a few months until you start throwing haymakers at your new teammates.

It’s just sad that the Seahawks have $7 million of dead cap space for this year. If they didn’t, maybe Kam wouldn’t be holding out because they’d have the money to give him this year regardless of how yours truly feels about the situation.