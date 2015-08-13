Houston Texans 2015 Season Preview

Coming off of a 9-7 season, just barely missing the playoffs, The Houston Texans will look to improve on that mark with second year head coach Bill O'Brien. The Texans are stung with a couple of losses coming into the season. It is unknown how losing the former face of the team Andre Johnson will effect the team. With third year wide out DeAndre Hopkins filling in the void, the Texans will once again look for a star second reciever. The Texans brought in former Jaguar Cecil Shorts and drafted Jalen Strong out of Arizona State.

The Texans will also have to look for help at running back. With Arian Foster expected to miss several weeks, popssibly a couple of months with a groin injury, Alfred Blue and Jonathan Grimes will look to pick up the slack and help change the stereotype that the Texans can't win without Foster.

The Texans also have the ongoing quarterback battle going on between former Patriot benchwarmers in Ryan Mallet and Brian Hoyer. If one of these quarterbacks can do everything that Bill O'Brien expects, the Texans could have a very dangerous and unpredictable offense in the coming years.

For the umpteenth season in a row, the Texans have one of the easiest schedules on paper in the NFL. Although it may be flawed since the NFC South was very underwhelming last season. But the NFC South is expected to come back to it's true potential this season which will make the Texans easy-looking schedule much more dangerous.

Week 1 - Kansas City Chiefs: The Texans will open at home against the Chiefs team that didn't have a single touchdown from a wide reciever last season. This should change with the pickup of Jeremy Maclin, who gave the Texans fits last season with the Eagles. Maclin really started to get hot when Johnathan Joseph went down with an injury. It will be interesting to see how Maclin does if the Texans defense is at full strength (including the return of Jadeveon Clowney). But the Texans have a winning streak on week 1 so it's hard to picture them losing in front of a home crowd that goes absolutely nuts when the defense is on the field. The Texans can start the season 1-0 if they stick to the gameplan and hold Jeremy Maclin down to around 100 yards.

Week 2 @ Carolina Panthers: The Texans will travel to the home of the two-time defending NFC South Champions. Led on offense by Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin and anchored on defense by Luke Kuechly, this will be a great early matchup for the Texans. Expect the Texans to rush the passer often led by J.J Watt and Brian Cushing. Leaning on the defense, the Texans can improve to 2-0.

Week 3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A home game - a rookie quarterback. Can the crowd of 72,000+ get to Jameis Winnston? This will be the biggest challenge for the first pick in the 2015 draft. If the Buccaneer offense can hang with the Texan defense, can the Texans offense get going. This should be a pretty good win for the Texans and launch them to 3-0.

Week 4 @ Atlanta Falcons: Coming off two straight dissapointing seasons, the Falcons look to get back on track to the form they were once on. Though Roddy White and Julio Jones aren't the same offensive duo they once were, the Falcons defense is loaded with talent and could crush the Texans offense. This could be the first loss of the season for the Texans putting them at 3-1.

Week 5 - Indianapolis Colts: The rivalry continues between the two teams Andrew Luck brings his dominant offense into Houston and the Texans will look to crush the Colts defense which has been neglected many times in the past. If the Texans get good pressure on the quarterback (J.J Watt hint hint) the Texans have a great chance at winning this game. This could be one of the biggest wins in Houston Texans history. It could be a 4-1 start to a great season for Houston.

Week 6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are a very tough team, don't let their past records fool you. They fight on every play. With Blake Bortles leading his offense, they have a chance to out up some points. But riding momentum from a win against the Colts, the Texans offense could just come out and crush the Jaguars defense to improve to 5-1.

Week 7 @ Miami Dolphins: The pickup of Ndamukong Suh is a great pickup for the Dolphins defense. Suh has the ability to be a one man show and destroy the Texans offense. The Texans still have a pretty good defense though and they'll have to ride on that defense to get from this one at 6-1.

Week 8 - Tennessee Titans: With 7 games under his belt, Marcus Mariota may be starting to become everything the Titans need from him at quarterback. At least they have a quarterback. So what does the rest of their team look like? It's probably not so great. The Texans get to a nice 7-1.

Week 9 Bye Week

Week 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals: Although Andy Dalton seems to choke under the lights a lot, this game feels different. It will be on a Monday Night and the Texans aren't great at night historically either. The Bengals have a great chance ahead of them and this one could come down to whoever has the ball last. The Texans winning streak could end here to put them at 7-2.

Week 11 - New York Jets: The Jets aren't looking so fly (get it?) in the past couple years. They'll be guided by either Geno Smith or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Neither of those guys are quite starting calibre in reality. The Texans put constant pressure on the quarterback and the offense gets something going to progress the team to 8-2.

Week 12 - New Orleans Saints: The Saints are a mixed bag. They may become a run first team this season. That still doesn't mean that Drew Brees isn't a once in a generation quarterback who puts up big numbers every single season. Brees can light up the sky and put the Texans down to 8-3.

Week 13 @ Buffalo Bills: With this game being played in December, weather could be a factor with snow and heavy wind. The best defense on the field will win this game. But the best running back will propel their team. Arian Foster should be in full go by this time to help lead the Texans up to 9-3.

Week 14 - New England Patriots: This game means so much on so many different levels. Tom Brady will go against one of his apprentices. Bill Belichick will face Bill O'Brien. The Texans were made to mirror the Patriots in many ways and this game can be a thriller. A field goal could decide this all. In a wild upset, the Texans launch themselves to 10-3 and put themselves in prime position for a great playoff run.

Week 15 @ Indianapolis Colts: The Texans have never won in Indianapolis. 0-13 in Indy. Riding big waves, if these predictions come true, the Texans can do it this year. Make it 1-13 in Indy and get out to 11-3.

Week 16 @ Tennessee Titans: If you want a preview of this game, scroll up and read the preview for the week 8 matchup. 12-3.

Week 17 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Unlike the first meeting, The Texans offense probably won't blow away the Jaguars defense. It should be a close game. But the Texans are riding the best season they've ever had. Sweeping the AFC South and possibly clinching the #1 seed in the AFC with a 13-3 record.

Assuming all of this comes true, the Texans sit with Home Field Advantage in the AFC with a great 13-3 record. It's hard to predict what may go down in the playoffs, but the AFC Championship game is a good looking destination. After that though, it's hard to predict.