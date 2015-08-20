Jacksonville Jaguars - New York Giants NFL Preseason Week 2 Preview

New York Giants Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: August 22, 7:30 ET

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Line: New York Giants (-3)

What to Watch for:

How will the loss of star tight end Julius Thomas hurt the Jaguars, and more importantly QB Blake Bortles?

After beating the Steelers in come from behind fashion last Friday night, the Jaguars will look to continue their momentum into week 2 of the preseason. Second year quarter back Blake Bortles was sharp accounting for 118 yards on 11-15 passing. The Jags suffered a tough loss though when their big free agent acquisition, Julius Thomas left the game with a broken right hand. Thomas will now likely miss the rest of the preseason with the injury. Thomas was brought to Jacksonville to fill the playmaker void that the Jaguars had lacked for so long. Now with the injury the Jaguars have limited option for Bortles. Now the Jags will rely on young receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns to be the big play threats that the Jaguars have been searching for.

Will the Giants show signs of life after a horrendous effort in Cincinnati?

Coming off of a lackluster game against the Bengals, the Giants will look to try and rebound against the Jaguars. Eli Manning looked rusty throwing for just 22 yards on 4-8 passing. This week the Giants will likely get star receiver Victor Cruz back. Cruz missed 10 games last year after suffering a torn patella tendon in his right knee. On the other side of the ball, the defense was even worse. The defense gave up 23 points, 29 first downs, and gave up 432 yards. The Giants' defense will have to improve, and fast if this team wants to contend for a division crown this year.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Blake Bortles (Jaguars)

Blake Bortles is going into his second year in the NFL. As a rookie he struggled at times finishing with 11 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. No longer a rookie, Bortles will look to become a team leader and take command of this Jaguars offense. After the Jaguars finished with a lowly 3-13 record, Bortles will look to help the Jags improve this year as well as many years to come.

Quarterback Eli Manning (Giants)

A lot of people will be watching Manning to see how he rebounds from an ugly start to the 2015 season. Manning will look to try to find more chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr, Shane Vereen and possibly Victor Cruz. If Manning is able to utilize all of his weapons, Manning should have a very good 2015 campaign.

Biggest Injuries: T.J Yeldon (Jaguars)

While most people would want to say it's Julius Thomas, it should be rookie T.J Yeldon. This is because the Jags signed Thomas because they already know he is a playmaker, but the Jaguars haven't seen any game action out of Yeldon yet. Yeldon, the teams second round draft choice out of the University of Alabama, still has a chance to play Saturday night, bnut if he does he likely will not be at 100% and be able to show the Jaguars his full skillset.

Safety Landon Collins (Giants)

Here we have another rookie in Giants safety Landon Collins. Collins, a former teammate of Yeldon at Alabama, sprained his MCL in the teams loss to the Bengals last week. He will be out at least a week. He was expected to be one of the teams starting safetys this year but now it is unknown if he well be fully ready by week 1. The Giants have signed Brandon Meriweather to fill Collin's void for now.

Prediction:

This should be a good game with both teams having something to prove, even in the preseason. The Jaguars will play a good game, but the Giants, especially Eli Manning, will be angry with last week's performance and therefore, they will come away with the victory in this game. Giants 23, Jaguars 17.