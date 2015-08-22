Baltimore Ravens - Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preseason Week 2 Preview

Philadelphia Eagles Vs Baltimore Ravens

Time: August 22, 7:00 ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Line: Philadelphia (4.5)

What to Watch for:

How will the Ravens defense play against the fast paced offense of the Eagles?

Last week the Ravens defense got picked apart by the likes of Luke McCown and Ryan Griffin as elite quarterback Drew Brees was given the night off. Now the defense faces a bigger test against the no huddle attack of the Philadelphia Eagles. After giving up 366 yards and more than 20 first downs, the Ravens will look to get back to the stout defense everybody is used to seeing. The only defensive starter who is expected not to be in the lineup is cornerback Ladarius Webb.

How will new Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford look in his first game action in nearly a year?

Sam Bradford will likely make his much anticipated Eagles debut Saturday night. Bradford last played for the St. Louis Rams and tore his ACL in preseason game last year. The Eagles traded for Bradford in the off-season, getting Bradford for former starter, Nick Foles. Bradford's ability to stay healthy will have a huge impact for the Eagles going forward.

Players to Watch: Tight end Maxx Williams (Ravens)

Maxx Williams was the Ravens second round pick in 2015 and may have a big role already in his very young NFL career. After presumed starter Dennis Pitta was injured, Williams will likely be the starting tight end going into the start of the season. Williams had two catches for 36 yards in his preseason debut and will look to improve on that against the Eagles.

Quarterback Sam Bradford (Eagles)

All eyes will be on Sam Bradford to see how he preforms in his first game with the Eagles. After tearing his ACL last year, Bradford was sent to the Eagles in exchange for Nick Foles. Bradford will be leading the quick paced offense of the Eagles or the first time and will look to take an early command of his new offense.

Biggest Injuries: Cornerback Ladarius Webb (Ravens)

Webb will miss his second straight preseason game as he continues to deal with his hamstring injury. Webb is the biggest play maker in the Ravens secondary, and having him back soon will be a big factor in how the Ravens do this year. Now the younger members of the secondary will have to step up in his absence.

Linebacker Marcus Smith (Eagles)

Former Eagles first round pick, Marcus Smith, will miss a few weeks as he also deals with a hamstring injury. Smith did not contribute a lot to the Eagles last year but was said to be having a great training camp this year when he went down with the injury. Hopefully Smith will recover soon to show the Eagles his full potential.

Prediction:

This should be a good game in the battle of the birds. Yours truly sees the Eagles winning this game in a close one. Bradford will have a solid debut and in the end Tim Tebow will work some of his magic to lead the Eagles to victory! Eagles 30, Ravens 24