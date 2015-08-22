Miami Dolphins - Carolina Panthers NFL Preseason Week 2 Preview

Carolina Panthers Vs Miami Dolphins

Time: August 22, 7:00 ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Line: Carolina Panthers (-0.5)

What to Watch for:

Will the Dolphins first team offense ride their momentum from their hot start last week?

While the score looked bad against the Bears last week, all was not so bad for the Dolphins. The Dolphins first team offense looked mighty impressive driving right down the field for the game's opening touch down. Ryan Tannehill finished 5-6 for 56 yards and one touchdown, a two yard strike to second year receiver Jarvis Landry. This week should be a tougher test for Tannehill and the Dolphins against a young, strong Panthers defense.

Will the Panthers find a new number one receiver after the injury to Kelvin Benjamin?

Just days after losing star receiver Kelvin Benjamin for the season thanks to a torn ACL, the quest to find a new receiver starts tonight. Now the Panthers top receivers are, Jerricho Cotchery, Devin Funchess, and Ted Ginn. Ginn and Cotchery have never been true number one receivers in their long NFL careers, and Funchess is a young rookie. The Panthers will have a long road ahead of them to help Cam Newton find a new favorite receiver.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Cam Newton (Panthers)

A lot of people will be watching to see how Cam Newton plays without his star receiver, Kelvin Benjamin. Last year the Panthers weren't expected to have a huge target for Newton but Benjamin proved to be just that. He was athletic, fast, and strong. This helped make life a lot easier for Newton last year, but now it will be back to the beginning for Newton. Now he will have to try and build chemistry with other receivers like Ted Ginn, Devin Funchess and others.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (Dolphins)

A lot of people will be watching Tannehill to see how he plays coming off a very strong start to his 2015 campaign. After driving right down the field for a touchdown last week, Tannehill will look to do that again against the Panthers defense. This is the year a lot of people are saying Tannehill will have his breakout year. If that is the case, the 'Fins could make their long awaited return to the playoffs.

Biggest Injuries: Kelvin Benjamin (Panthers)

There is no debate here. The injury to Benjamin this week hurt the Panthers playoff hopes, even in a very weak division. Last year the Panthers barely made the playoffs and this year it will be even harder for them. Now that Benjamin is out, the Panthers will have a very tough time replacing him and his incredible skills.

Safety Louis Delmas (Dolphins)

Louis Delmas, the projected starting safety for the Dolphins this year, tore his ACL for the second time in two years. After tearing it in December of 2014 he tore it again earlier this week. Delmas had a bright future but has struggled with injuries throughout his entire NFL career. When healthy Delmas is one of the NFL's elite safeties.

Prediction:

This should be a good game with both teams having something to prove, even in the preseason. Newton will struggle in his first game without Benjamin, and on the other side Tannehill will have another impressive game. If the backups can hold a lead for the 'Fins this week, they will get the win. Dolphins 24, Panthers 13