San Diego Chargers - Arizona Cardinals NFL Preview Preseason Week 2

San Diego Chargers Vs Arizona Cardinals

Time: August 22, 10:00 ET

CCLocation: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Line: Arizona Cardinals (-1)

What to Watch for:

Who will emerge as the Chargers starting tight end in the absence of Antonio Gates (Suspension)?

Chargers starting tight end, Antonio Gates, will be suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season for PED's. The question is, who will become the tight end in his absence? The two most likely to fill that void are Ladarius Green and John Phillips. Green finished last year with 19 catches for 226 yards while Phillips had just one catch for one yard. It is likely Green will win the job but it will be interesting to see how this battle plays out.

Will Carson Palmer stay healthy all year, from the preseason to the end of the regular season?

Last year, the Cards playoff hopes took a turn for the worst when Carson Palmer tore his ACL. After starting the season 8-1 under the guidance of Palmer, they finished with a record of 11-5, going 3-4 without him. This year if he stays healthy, the Cardinals have all the parts in place to be Super Bowl contenders. With Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, and Andre Ellington to throw to, Palmer should have a huge year in 2015.

Players to Watch: Offensive lineman D.J Fluker (Chargers)

Fluker is facing the possibility of changing from tackle to guard this year and this is a big move for him. Fluker has played tackle all the way from college at Alabama to the NFL with the Chargers and this is a drastic change for him. Fluker will have to adjust quickly if he wants to impress the Chargers this year.

Quarterback Carson Palmer (Cardinals)

A lot of eyes will be on Cardinals QB Carson Palmer to see how he looks after his season-ending injury last year. Palmer has come back from an injury worst than this in 2006, so Palmer knows the pain of the recovery. If Palmer stays healthy this year and plays to his full potential, the Cardinals should be poised for a deep playoff run.

Biggest Injuries: Melvin Gordon (Chargers)

San Diego Chargers rookie Melvin Gordon will be out this week with a minor ankle injury. While he shouldn't miss that much time, it would be beneficial to Gordon to get some game action in preparation for the regular season. Gordon will likely have a huge role in the Chargers offense this year. Gordon has the potential to be rookie of the year in 2015.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd (Cardinals)

Floyd will be out for a few weeks of the regular season with dislocated fingers. The good news for the Cards is they still have Larry Fitzgerald. When Floyd comes back, he and Fitzgerald will be one of the NFL's best recevier duos.

Prediction:

This should be a good game, even in the preseason. Palmer should have another good game after going 4-4 in his debut last week. The Chargers offense will keep going without Gordon because of the typical good play from Phillip Rivers. In the end, the depth of the Chargers will prove to be too much for the Cards. Chargers 20, Cardinals 16