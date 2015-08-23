WR Reggie Wayne Visits Patriots, Takes Physical

For years, Reggie Wayne was the primary target of revered quarterback Peyton Manning

Now, he may be joining Manning's archrival, Tom Brady

Wayne, a member of the Indianapolis Colts from 2001-2014, arrived in New England Saturday night and underwent a physical with the Patriots Sunday afternoon, arousing speculation that the defending Super Bowl champions may be approaching a contract agreement with the six-time Pro Bowler. 

With New England's leading receiving tandem from 2014, Brandon LaFell (foot) and Julian Edelman (undisclosed) missing extensive time in training camp with injures, along with the knee injury suffered by receiver Brandon Gibson in last night's 26-24 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints and emerging target Brian Tyms suffering a season-threating foot injury on the practice field last week, the Patriots are in dire need of support at wideout. 

Despite his declining speed and elusiveness, the 36-year-old Wayne appears to be the perfect option as New England looks to supplant their lack of wide receiver depth. The longest tenured player in Colts history, the New Orleans native concluded his lengthy stay in Indianapolis with 64 receptions for 779 yards and two touchdowns in 2014. 