WR Reggie Wayne Visits Patriots, Takes Physical

For years, Reggie Wayne was the primary target of revered quarterback Peyton Manning.

Now, he may be joining Manning's archrival, Tom Brady.

Wayne, a member of the Indianapolis Colts from 2001-2014, arrived in New England Saturday night and underwent a physical with the Patriots Sunday afternoon, arousing speculation that the defending Super Bowl champions may be approaching a contract agreement with the six-time Pro Bowler.

With New England's leading receiving tandem from 2014, Brandon LaFell (foot) and Julian Edelman (undisclosed) missing extensive time in training camp with injures, along with the knee injury suffered by receiver Brandon Gibson in last night's 26-24 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints and emerging target Brian Tyms suffering a season-threating foot injury on the practice field last week, the Patriots are in dire need of support at wideout.

Despite his declining speed and elusiveness, the 36-year-old Wayne appears to be the perfect option as New England looks to supplant their lack of wide receiver depth. The longest tenured player in Colts history, the New Orleans native concluded his lengthy stay in Indianapolis with 64 receptions for 779 yards and two touchdowns in 2014.

For his career, Wayne has garnered 1,070 catches (seventh-highest mark in NFL history), 14,345 yards (eighth-highest mark in NFL history), and 82 touchdowns (22nd all-time). The 2006 Super Bowl champion needs just 32 receptions to pass former teammate Marvin Harrison for third all-time on the NFL's career receptions list, and 235 yards to pass Harrison for seventh all-time on the NFL's career receiving yards list.

Wayne, who has received interest from the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers over the offseason, witnessed his best season come in 2007, when he hauled in 104 passes for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns. His last 1,000-yard year came in 2012, when he grabbed 106 passes from then-rookie quarterback Andrew Luck for 1,355 yards and five touchdowns.