Chicago Bears Season Preview

It will be a season of change for the Chicago Bears. After last season left the team in shambles, it costed both Phil Emery and Marc Trestman their jobs. They were replaced by Ryan Pace and John Fox, who brought on a very talented staff of coaches. The optimism is not running high for Chicago, however, as they are still in a division with the Packers, Lions, and the improving Vikings. But if Chicago can get solid production from their key players, they may have a chance to slide into a wild card spot. They have a tough schedule ahead of them, but in the NFL, anything can happen.

Offense

The Chicago Bears have stayed relatively the same on offense. Jay Cutler is still the quarterback for Chicago, and they will go as far as he takes them. In the first two preseason games, Cutler has looked more comfortable in the pocket. He seems to be making the right choices with the ball and the offense is looking better and better each play. Part of the success can be what the Dallas Cowboys did with Tony Romo last year. They turned their running game into their strength and took the ball out of his hands. Taking the ball out of Cutler's hands will reduce the chance of a silly interception that can be a game changer. Reducing Cutler's role in the offense could help Chicago as they will control time of possession and will take a more conservative approach.

Cutler will have a whole arsenal of choices when it comes to the receiving corps around him. Alshon Jeffrey, Eddie Royal, and Martellus Bennett seem like Cutler's top three targets this year. Rookie Kevin White was placed on the PUP list and will have surgery on his shin which may cause him to miss the whole season.

The running game seems to be of a focus this year as John Fox teams have a history of running the ball a lot. Matt Forte will be the starter as the likes of Jacquizz Rodgers and Jeremy Langford will likely be the backups. Forte, one of the best dual threat running backs in football, will be happy to receive more carries as he did not receive many carries last year. Langford is still young and developing and many could consider him the successor to Forte.

Defense

Unlike the offense, the defense is completely revamped and ready to go. With the addition of new DC Vic Fangio, the Bears have changed from their traditional Cover 2 to 3-4. This will be a huge change for many players like Jared Allen as he was out in pass coverage so far in the pre-season. With only three down linemen, players like Allen and Shea McClellin will have to move different spots on the field and play like linebackers. Phernell McPhee will make a huge difference for that linebacking core as he was a big signing for Chicago in the offseason.

Eddie Goldman will have big expectations on his shoulders. With the news that starter Jay Ratliff has been suspended for the first three games, the rookie will look to anchor Chicago's defense with the likes of Willie Young and LaMarr Houston on the edge.

The secondary was one of Chicago's downfalls last year and will look to put their poor performances behind them. Kyle Fuller and Tim Jennings are locks for the starting spots while the likes of Antrell Rolle and rookie Adrian Amos look to start at the safety spots. The secondary is the X-factor for Chicago on defense.

Special Teams

Robbie Gould stays as the place kicker and he is as accurate as they come in the NFL. Pat O'Donnell will be the Bears punter and Marc Mariani will likely be the punt returner. Although he is nowhere near Devin Hester's quality, he is a solid return man that will make smart plays with football. It will interesting to see who lines as kickoff man as the Bears have rotated players during the pre-season.

Prediction

Although they have a new team, the Bears are still in a tough division and have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Although they could be a shock team in the NFL, it won't happen this year.

Record : 6-10