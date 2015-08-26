Marshawn Lynch Fined $75K For Not Talking To Media Following NFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn 'Beast Mode' Lynch sure knows how to get his way into the media for refusing to approach the media.

Lynch is once again in the spotlight for not talking to the media, even during the offseason. The 29 year-old has been fined $75,000 for not talking with the media following Seattle's overtime win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship that sent them to their second straight Super Bowl in early 2015.

Previous reports indicated that the NFL had threatened to fine Lynch $75k if he withheld himself from the media, but despite his refusal, no fine had yet to be officially released until Tuesday, when it was released that Lynch's appeal date for the fee will be on Thursday after filing for one months back.

He had been reportedly fined $20,000 for grabbing his crotch during that same game. That was the only fine previously indicated by any source (not even the Chris Broussard kind).

Beast Mode has certainly created media explosions, ironically by his communication towards the media. His pocketbooks have definitely been dipped into by commissioner Roger Goodell, as Lynch has resisted press conferences and locker room interviews for quite some time while under duress.

Lynch has been highly recognized for his somewhat comedic efforts on Super Bowl Media Day, during which he spent his full four-and-a-half minutes answering with the same statement, "I'm here so I won't get fined."

Despite that silly strategy used to dodge punishment, there have been numerous incidents resulting in major fines to Lynch.

The former Buffalo Bills runner did lose his appeal after he was fined $100,000 for not talking with the media after Seattle's regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a strong contract year, Lynch earned his payday with the Seahawks, and certainly has room in his bank accounts to pay up if the NFL does continue to be persistent in their endeavors. He inked a three-year deal worth upwards of $30 million in March.