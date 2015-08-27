Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Martavis Bryant Facing Four-Game Suspension For Substance Abuse

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers offense suffered another significant blow as the beginning of the 2015 season approaches. After star running back Le'Veon Bell was suspended for two games for substance abuse and DUI and All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey will miss half the season with a lower leg injury, their presumed number two receiver Martavis Bryant is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bryant is expected to appeal the suspension, which is common practice in these kinds of cases. Bryant is entering his second season in the NFL after coming off an impressive rookie year in which he had 26 receptions for 549 yards, while averaging 21.1 yards per reception. He also caught a staggering eight touchdowns. All of this came in just 10 games.

Bryant was expected to have a big year in 2015 as Pittsburgh's number two wide receiver behind superstar Antonio Brown. He was battling for that role with third-year wideout Markus Wheaton. Now that Bryant is probably going to miss some time, Wheaton is the surefire starter alongside Brown.

Bryant brings an element that the Steelers lack: size and speed. At 6'4" and the ability to run a 4.42 40-yard dash, Bryant brings a lethal combination that can breakdown opposing defenses. He is a great deep threat and red zone target as he averaged over 20 yards per reception and had 30.7 percent of his catches go for touchdowns. Once Bryant returns from his suspension, however long it might be, he will probably take over outside with Antonio Brown and Wheaton will move to the slot. For now, Antonio Brown and Markus Wheaton will be the two starters while either Darrius Heyward-Bey or rookie Sammie Coates (a Martavis Bryant clone with elite size and speed) will be the team's number three wideout. The Steelers offense, heralded as one of the best in the league, unfortunately have stars dropping like flies for the beginning of the season.