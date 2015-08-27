Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Martavis Bryant Facing Four-Game Suspension For Substance Abuse

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers offense suffered another significant blow as the beginning of the 2015 season approaches. After star running back Le'Veon Bell was suspended for two games for substance abuse and DUI and All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey will miss half the season with a lower leg injury, their presumed number two receiver Martavis Bryant is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bryant is expected to appeal the suspension, which is common practice in these kinds of cases. Bryant is entering his second season in the NFL after coming off an impressive rookie year in which he had 26 receptions for 549 yards, while averaging 21.1 yards per reception. He also caught a staggering eight touchdowns. All of this came in just 10 games.