Philadelphia Eagles - Green Bay Packers Week 3 Preseason Preview

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers

Time: August 29, 8:00 ET

Location: Lambeau Field , Green Bay, WI

Line: Green Bay Packers (-3)

What to Watch for:

Will Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford continue to impress against the Packers?

Last week, new Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford played in his first NFL game in nearly a year. After tearing his ACL in his last year with the St. Louis Rams, Bradford finally got back on the field last week in a convincing win against the Baltimore Ravens. Bradford played in just one series and finished 3-for-5 for 35 yards and led the Eagles down the field for a touchdown. Many people questioned the Eagles for making this trade, but if Bradford plays well again the trade will end up being a huge win for Chip Kelly and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Which Packers receiver will step up in the absence of Jordy Nelson?

Last week the Packers suffered a huge loss to their team after elite wide receiver Jordy Nelson's season was ended when he tore his ACL. Now Randall Cobb will be the number one receiver, but after him the Packers have to find a new number two. The likley candidate is second year player Davante Adams. In his rookie campaign, he finished with 38 catches for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. He should do a fairly good job of taking over as the number two receiver. For now, the pressure is on Adams to fill the huge void left by Jordy Nelson.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Sam Bradford (Eagles)

Sam Bradford played in his first NFL game in nearly a year and looked very good. Now the goal for him will be to stay healthy this year. Bradford took a couple of big hits last week, including a controversial hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs. After each hit, Bradford looked fine and drove his team right down the field for a touchdown on his only drive. This year, if Bradford can stay healthy, the Eagles will be one of the top teams in the NFC, and even the NFL.

Wide Receiver Davante Adams (Packers)

Devante Adams has big shoes to fill as Jordy Nelson's replacement. Adams was impressive in his first year in the NFL, and has been even better this year. Adams will have to be good for the Packers if they want to win the always competetive NFC North and try to keep their place as one of the NFL's elite teams.

Biggest Injuries: No major injuries to report for the Eagles

Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson (Packers)

This is without a doubt the biggest injury for Green Bay, and in the NFL. Nelson's injury has shaken things up throughout the NFL and for the Packers. Now Aaron Rodgers loses his favorite receiver and Nelson's dynamic impact. While the injury won't necessarily affect the Packers as much during the early part of the regular season, it will have a major impact in the long run for Green Bay down the stretch of the regular season and throughout the playoffs.

Prediction:

These two teams will put on a scoring display, but in the end the Eagles depth will be too much for the Packers. With a win the Eagles will remain undefeated in the preseason, while Green Bay would move to their record to 1-2.

Eagles 37, Packers 27