San Diego Chargers Rookie Linebacker Making Push For Starting Role

San Diego Chargers fifth-round draft choice Kyle Emanuel has been a playmaker from the outside linebacker position throughout training camp and into the Chargers' three preseason games. The 24-year-old rookie from North Dakota State is making a case to not only make this roster but play a substantial amount of snaps.

The Chargers’ 2015 draft, after their first-round selection of running back Melvin Gordon, was devoted to the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator John Pagano may be forced to find playing time for Emanuel, who is making the transition from defensive end in college. Emanuel has excelled at setting the edge and rushing the passer so far this preseason.

The Chargers have lined up with second-year pro Jerry Attaochu at outside linebacker opposite star Melvin Ingram. Attaochu is an explosive player, but is raw and can find himself out of position at times. In addition, Attaochu was seen struggling during his final series Saturday, as well as on punt coverage. He would be replaced on punt coverage the next series. Although head coach Mike McCoy said there were no injuries to report, many around the team are wondering if the play of Emanuel and Attaochu’s health will open the door for a new starting outside linebacker.

At the very least the Chargers should feel comforted by the fact that they have a capable backup in Emanuel. His raw workout stats do not stand out. His straight speed is nothing special. Not much attention was paid to the 153rd pick in the draft, but his feel for the game, his ability to beat blockers, and his ability to find the ball are what has stood out this preseason.

Come the season opener September 13th against the Detroit Lions, look for Kyle Emanuel to be playing a big role in the defense. If the rookie is not starting, look for several snaps from this impressive rookie.