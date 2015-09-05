Miami Dolphins Projected 53-Man Roster

Joe Philbin has done as much as he can to make training camp and preseason as enjoyable as possible for all the players on the Miami Dolphins. Before facing the Panthers in Carolina in the second week of the preseason, Philbin brought the entire team to a movie theater to watch Straight Outta Compton. He also got onstage during the team’s talent contest and showed off his talent, or lack of, in the singing department. The fourth year coach has made an attempt this offseason at bonding with his players and for the most part it appears to have been successful to this point. So saying that trimming the roster down to 53 players by Saturday at 4 P.M. ET will be difficult for him would be an understatement. Here is how the roster projects:

Offense

Quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore

No surprises here. The Dolphins made it clear this offseason that Tannehill is the team’s starting quarterback of the future by giving him an extension through 2020 worth $96 million. Tannehill has been sharp so far in the preseason, completing 80.5 percent of his pass attempts with a quarterback rating of 121.8. Moore signed a one-year deal this offseason to return to Miami as a backup. Josh Freeman and McLeod Bethel-Thompson are competing for a spot on the practice squad at this point and the advantage seems to be leaning towards Bethel-Thompson.

Running Backs: Lamar Miller, Damian Williams, LaMichael James, and Jay Ajayi

Miller, Williams, and James have all made tremendous improvement this offseason and have locked up the top three RB slots on the Dolphins depth chart. Ajayi was the Dolphins fifth round pick in April, however, he may have difficulty finding his way onto the field, especially if he is dealing with medical issues such as cracked ribs. This could be the end of Mike Gillislee’s time in Miami. Gillislee was a fifth round pick in 2013 and has carried the ball a total of six times during the regular season. If he makes it through waivers, the Dolphins may consider giving him another year on the practice squad.

Wide Receivers: Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Greg Jennings, Rishard Matthews, Kenny Stills, and Matt Hazel

Landry, Parker, Jennings, and Stills entered training camp as sure things to make the 53-man roster but Rishard Matthews has worked hard enough that the coaching staff should consider starting him over Stills. Matthews was drafted in the last round of the 2012 draft, so he and Tannehill have a chemistry that goes back to day 1 of 2012 rookie OTA’s. Christion Jones, Cobi Hamilton, and Matt Hazel have all delivered top-notch performances during the preseason. Hazel appears to have done enough to earn a job on the 53-man roster, and most likely one of the other two will return to Miami’s practice squad if they don’t get claimed off waivers.

Tight Ends: Jordan Cameron, Dion Sims, and Tim Semisch

Cameron and Sims will go into 2015 considered as Miami’s starting tight ends. Cameron will be used mostly as a red zone receiving threat, while Sims is the Dolphins best blocking tight end; he has also improved as a receiver since his rookie season in 2013. The final tight end roster spot can go one of two ways at this point. It will either go to Jake Stoneburner, who spent 2014 on the Dolphins practice squad, or the 6’8 rookie Tim Semisch. Whichever of those two doesn’t make the roster has a very good chance at making the Dolphins practice squad.

Offensive Line: Branden Albert, Dallas Thomas, Mike Pouncey, Jamil Douglas, Ja’Wuan James, Billy Turner, Jeff Linkenbach, Jason Fox, and Sam Brenner

By cutting J.D. Walton last week, it appears as though the Dolphins are prepared to move into the regular season with this group of offensive linemen. The team did not budge on the opportunity to add Evan Mathis so it is doubtful they make a move to add a starting guard before the season begins. The only other remaining offensive linemen on Miami’s roster are Aundrey Walker and Jacques McClendon, after Michael Liedtke and Donald Hawkins were released on Friday.

Defense

Defensive Line: Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh, Earl Mitchell, Olivier Vernon, Derrick Shelby, Terrance Fede, Jordan Phillips, and A.J. Francis

This is by far the strongest positional group for the Dolphins. Miami had one of the strongest defensive lines in 2014 and then they added Ndamukong Suh who makes it one of the best positional groups in the entire NFL. What makes this group special is its depth. There are several rosters that Phillips, Fede, and Shelby could walk onto and get starting jobs immediately. Francis missed 2014 due to a left knee injury but has had by far his strongest training camp in his third year in the league. Anthony Johnson was released from the team on Friday and there is a small chance he clears waivers, but if he does the Dolphins will most likely bring him back onto the practice squad. If the Dolphins decide to carry a ninth defensive lineman, the job will most likely belong to C.J. Mosley.

Linebackers: Jelani Jenkins, Kelvin Sheppard, Koa Misi, Chris McCain, Spencer Paysinger, Jordan Tripp, and Zach Vigil

Coming into training camp, the starting strongside linebacker job belonged to McCain but it appears as though Sheppard has outplayed McCain in camp. So it seems that Misi will move to strongside linebacker and Sheppard will move to inside linebacker. Hard-hitting rookie Jeff Luc and second year player James Davidson were released on Friday. Davidson appears to have a good chance of being added to the practice squad.

Cornerbacks: Brent Grimes, Jamar Taylor, Brice McCain, Bobby McCain, Will Davis, and Zack Bowman

Rumors were that Davis was on the block to get traded but a two-interception performance during Thursday’s preseason finale may have done what Davis needed to stay in Miami. The competition between Bowman and fifth round rookie Tony Lippett was close but it seems that Lippett may need some time to develop his cornerback skills after spending most of his college career as a star receiver, despite being recruited as a cornerback, for the Michigan State Spartans.

Safeties: Reshad Jones, Walt Aikens, Michael Thomas, and Cedric Thompson

Losing free safety Louis Delmas to an ACL injury was a devastating loss for Miami but they trust young safeties, Aikens and Thomas, to fill in for him. There is still no clear starter at free safety, but Aikens did get the starting job in the first preseason game after Delmas’ injury so consider him the front-runner.

Special Teams

Kicker: Caleb Sturgis

Probably the most heated position battle left to decide for the Dolphins is at kicker. Sturgis is going into his third year in the NFL, while Andrew Franks is a rookie who has given Sturgis a run for his money. But at the end of the day, the competition is too close to call and the Dolphins have invested too much in Sturgis to give up on him now.

Punter: Matt Darr

Darr won the competition when ninth year punter, and former pro bowler, Brandon Fields was released. Fields had spent his whole career in Miami and was a fan favorite. But Darr was the cheaper option and did everything that was necessary to win the job. In Thursday’s preseason finale, three of Darr’s first four punts landed inside the five-yard line.

Long Snapper: John Denney

Denney has been Miami’s long snapper since 2005 and the team trusts him so much that they did not bring in any competition for the 11th year player during training camp.

Specialist: Don Jones

Jones is the special teams ace for the Dolphins. He could also be listed as the team’s fifth safety but he is far more valuable on special teams.