Result and Score New York Giants At Dallas Cowboys

How About Them Cowboys!!!!!!!! Romo leads a come back drive to give Dallas a 1-0 start to the season

4Q :00- Vereen pitches the ball back and is covered up with no time left!!!!!!

4Q :07- Beckham watches the ball go out for a touchback

4Q :13- Romo to Witten!!!!!!!! Romo fumbled the snap, picks it up and throws a dart for the game winning TD

4Q :17- Williams catches the ball on the outside

4Q :46- Witten to the 19

4Q 1:05- Romo throws to Dunbar down to the 32

4Q 1:29- Romo throws to Dunbar for a large gain

4Q 1:34- Patmon gives Dallas 72 yards to go to win

4Q 1:37- Brown field goal good

4Q 1:43- 3rd and goal, they hold New York

4Q 2:00- Beckham will seal the game for New York with a first down inside the 5

2 Minute Warning

4Q 2:12- Penalty on New York 2nd and 9, Wilber Makes a huge stop to create a big 3rd down

4Q 2:17- Williams gets held up at the 15

4Q 2:17- Mincey makes the a beyond stupid penalty and just cost his team the game.

4Q 2:25- Jennings gets stuffed at the line 3rd and 2

4Q 2:30- Jennings gets 7

4Q 3:17- Jennings guts the defense for 25 yards and will just about seal the game

4Q 3:57- Beckham gains the first down

4Q 4:23- Jennings gets a gain for 3rd and 2

4Q 5:08- After another touchback, Vereen gains 5

4Q 5:12- Romo to Witten for a Touchdown!

4Q 5:50- Romo to Beasley all the way down to the 1

4Q 6:26- Romo to Williams to the 18

4Q 6:55- Romo to Beasley for 7

4Q 7:28- Romo to Williams down to the Giants 44

4Q 7:57- Romo finds Witten to the 39

4Q 8:01- Dunbar runs the ball out to the 24

4Q 8:09- Jennings gets in the endzone over the middle

4Q 8:18- New York gets the interception for a Touchdown! On review ruled out on the 1 yard line

4Q 9:04- McFadden gets laid out behind the line for a loss of 2

4Q 9:46- Romo hits Witten for 4

4Q 9:54- Beasley calls for a fair catch on the 12 yard line

4Q 10:01- Manning misses Parker to bring up 4th down

4Q 10:38- Williams gets it on the draw and only finds room to get 2

4Q 10:40- Manning misses Randle

4Q 11:23- Vereen comes all the way across the field looking for room and picks up the first down

4Q 11:30- Manning throws it away

4Q 12:05- Manning throws back to Parker for 8

4Q 12:37- Manning throws complete to Parker for a crucial first down

4Q 13:20- Manning throws to Randle for a gain of 2, 3rd and 3

4Q 13:59- Williams takes the ball up the middle for 5

4Q 14:13- Harris gets dropped at the 23 for a 2 yard run

4Q 14:55- Romo throws to Dez well short of the first down marker

4Q 15:00- Romo misses a well covered Beasley

4th Quarter

3Q :20- Randle up the middle for a gain of 3

3Q 1:07- Romo throws to Williams on a comeback route for a first down

3Q 1:50- Randle gets the ball again for a 1 yard gain

3Q 2:26- Randle pounds the ball up to the 14 on 1st down

3Q 2:40- Beasley is hit by his own team and the ball rolls down to the 9

3Q 3:24- Manning throws to Vereen who comes a hair short of a first down on 3rd and 13

3Q 3:57- Manning hands off to Jennings on the draw and he is dropped in the backfield

3Q 4:01- After another touchback, Manning misses on the first down throw

3Q 4:08- Romo to Escobar for the Touchdown!

3Q 4:15- Romo misses Williams but Defensive pass interference gets the ball down to the 2

3Q 5:01- McFadden can not turn the corner and only gains 1

3Q 5:45- Randle gains 5 on the right side

3Q 6:31- Romo finds Dunbar for a first down

3Q 7:18- Randle gets another touch for 5

3Q 7:50- Romo goes back to Randle again for 9 yards on the catch

3Q 8:24- Randle makes a catch for 25

3Q 9:04- Randle finds the edge for 6

3Q 9:48- Randle is tripped up in the hole with space ahead of him gains 2

3Q 9:52- Brown field goal is good

3Q 10:00- Manning misses his target wide, 4th down

3Q 10:40- Manning finds Donnell for 5

3Q 11:10- Williams gains 3

3Q 11:29- Manning finds Beckham on a slant for a first down

3Q 11:36- Manning throws incomplete to Beckham who almost made a one handed catch

3Q 12:19- Manning throws Fells for a first down

3Q 12:49- Vereen gets three up the middle

3Q 13:00- Manning completes the ball to Randle a first down

3Q 13:45- Williams gets only only 1, 3rd down

3Q 14:20- Manning finds Beckham for a quick 5 yard gain

3Q 15:00- Harris takes the end around for a first down

3Q 15:00- Harris again watches the ball soar over his head for a touchback

End of 1st Half

2Q :10- Romo takes a knee to end the half

2Q :19- Brown field goal good!

2Q :24- Manning throws incomplete to Parker

2Q :29- Manning incomplete, 3rd and 12

2Q :29- New York false start

2Q :34- Manning thorws to Beckham for a small gain and he gets out to stop the clock

2Q :39- Manning finds his tight end for a first down and he gets out of bounds

2Q :46- Manning completes the throw for 7, Time Out New York

2Q :56- After a touchback, Romo has his pass tipped by Witten and intercepted!

2Q 1:11- Beasley fumbles the football and New York returns it for a touchdown!

2Q 1:32- Romo finds Williams for 7

2Q 1:55- Romo connects to Dez for a first

2 minute warning

2Q 2:10- Dunbar breaks some tackles to pick up 9, 3rd and 6

2Q 2:54- Romo throws a screen for a loss of 5

2Q 2:59- Beasley forced to call for a fair catch at his own 14

2Q 3:34- Manning finds Vereen for 10 when he needed 13, 4th down

2Q 3:45- Manning throws a screen that falls incomplete

2Q 4:24- Manning gets sacked to bring up a 2nd and long

2Q 4:59- Jennings lowers his pads for a first down

2Q 5:31- Manning finds Randle for 5

2Q 5:31- Harris takes a knee

2Q 5:35- Bailey nails the 35 yarder

2Q 5:46- Dez drops the first down catch with no one around him, 4th down.

2Q 6:34- Romo finds Dez crossing over the middle sets up 3rd and 3

2Q 7:19- McFadden plows over the right side for a 4 yard gain

2Q 7:56- Romo finds McFadden crossing across the field for a catch and run of 19 yards

2Q 8:35- McFadden gets a yard for the first down

2Q 9:22- Romo connects to Dez for a gain of 9, 2nd and 1

2Q 10:10- McFadden gets 3 more and a first down

2Q 10:53- McFadden gains 8 on his first run with a star on his helmet

2Q 10:58- Beasley is dropped on the punt return at the Dallas 39

2Q 10:50- Dallas wins challenge, 4th down. Dallas is out of challenges

2Q 11:07- Manning finds his reciever for a first down, fumbles the ball on the hit out of bounds. Dallas challenges the call of a completed pass

2Q 11:14- Manning throws the ball in away 3rd and 6

2Q 11:50- Vereen gains 4

2Q 12:32- Manning scrambles ahead for the first down to the 15

2Q 12:37- Manning throws the ball to far wide, incomplete.

2Q 13:10- Williams forces his way to the 9 yard line for a gain of 6

2Q 13:22- Jones punts to Harris who gets drilled at the 6 yard line, loss of 4 on the return. Holding call will back them up to the 3

2Q 13:28- Romo has his pass dropped by Williams, 4th down

2Q 13:34- Romo has his pass go incomplete

2Q 14:12- Randle pounds the ball to the left for 3 yards

2Q 15:00- Randle plows striaght ahead for a first down, Bryant left the game dehydrated

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is hurt on the play, trainers taking a look at him

1Q :30- Romo finds Witten for a gain of 6

1Q 1:13- Romo connects with Dez for a first down to the 25

1Q 1:53- Randle goes to the right side for a 3 yard gain

1Q 1:58- Dunbar gets wrapped up at the 10 on the kickoff return

1Q 2:03- Brown drills home the field goal. 3 all

1Q 2:16- Manning throws a ball right to Carr who drops the interception. 4Th down

1Q 2:42- Jennings goes to the left for a small gain

1Q 2:42- Dallas loses the challenge

1Q 2:42- Dallas challenges the call on the field

1Q 3:01- Beckham fumbles the pass but is called incomplete

1Q 3:01- Call reversed New York ball

1Q 3:01- Carr is called for a personal foul backing Dallas up 15 yards

1Q 3:14- Jennings fumbles the ball after getting a big gain, Cowboys football

1Q 3:48- Manning back to Fells for another first down

1Q 4:13- Jennings up the middle for a couple yards

1Q 4:33- Manning finds his tight end fells for a first down

1Q 4:33- Harris watches the ball go out the back of the endzone over his head

1Q 4:40- Bailey makes the field goal

1Q 4:45- Romo overthrows Bryant

1Q 5:30- Romo throws to Dunbar who gets the ball down to the 3 for a third and goal

1Q 5:30- Dallas false start backs them up to the 10

1Q 5:38- Romo has his pass knocked down

1Q 6:00- Romo threads a needle and finds Dunbar for a first down, flag on the play goes against New York and is accepted to for a automatic first down

1Q 6:45- Romo with an empty backfield throws to Witten for 5.

1Q 7:28- Randle tries to bounce a run to the outside and gets dropped for no gain

1Q 8:16- Romo dumps it to Beasley for 12 yards

1Q 8:50- Romo finds witten for 2 yards

1Q 9:33- Randle gets a big gain of 15 over the left side of the line

1Q 10:19- Romo throws a screen to Dunbar for the first down into Giants side of the field

1Q 11:00- Randle finds a tight hole on the left side and comes up 2 yards short of a first. 3rd down

1Q 11:33- Randle gets a few yards to the right side

1Q 12:23- Romo dumbs a pass to Randle for a first down to the 39 yard line of Dallas

1Q 12:59- Romo finds Dunbar on a hitch to the left side for 5

1Q 13:40- Romo throws short to Escobar who gains the first down

1Q 14:24- Randle goes over to the left side and fumbles the ball and is recovered by Dallas

1Q 14:54- Randle goes to the right side for 2 yards

1Q 15:00- Dunbar runs the opening kickoff to the 18 yard line

Victor Cruz missing the game may be a huge blow to the Giants passing attack and will relieve some pressure from an injured Cowboys secondary

Notable Inactives for the Cowboys: Christine Michael- Out after a short time to get ready after trade

Notable Inactives for the Giants: Victor Cruz- out with a calf injury Jon Beason- is out Louis Nix- is also out

Kickoff for the game between the Giants and Cowboys is set for 7:30 pm CDT at AT&T Stadium. Follow both @VAVEL_USA and @VAVEL_NFL on Twitter while we wait for the 2015 season to get underway!

There are many ways to start a new football season, but none more exciting than a match-up with a bitter divisional rival on primetime TV. With the New York Giants traveling to Arlington, Texas to face off on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the first chapter of each team’s 2015 campaign is primed to be an important one. The Dallas Cowboys stunned the league last season with an impressive 12-4 record while the Giants struggled to a 6-10 finish. Both teams are looking to improve from last year and only one team can take a step in the right direction come Sunday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys had the biggest star in AT&T Stadium in their backfield last season as DeMarco Murray led the NFL in rushing and carried Dallas into the postseason. Tony Romo took advantage of extra defenders in the box and led the league in passer rating last season for the first time in his career. Even with all the success, Dallas still found themselves falling short in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers with the famous Dez Bryant no catch call. This offseason has seen Dallas face even more difficult decisions, as Murray went to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving behind a backfield with more questions than answers.

Joseph Randle and Darren McFadden will look to pick up where Murray left off. Both backs are a little faster in open space than Murray was but lack his power between the tackles. Randle made the comment earlier this off season that he felt that Murray left a lot of meat on the bone - bold words to say about the man who led the league in rushing and whose shoes everyone is looking towards you to fill. McFadden has had a disappointing NFL career up to this point; he entered the league with high expectations as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 draft and has never really stayed healthy enough to show his full potential - something Dallas will need to change if they hope to use the same formula of success from last season.

Dez Bryant has had a good offseason after he finally signed his much-desired new contract during training camp which made him one of the highest-paid wide outs in the league. With Murray leaving to make room for this new contract, a lot will be expected from Bryant this season to keep the Cowboys rolling towards the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl.

Sean Lee is finally back in a Cowboys uniform after missing all of the 2014 campaign after suffering a knee injury during the first week of training camp last off season. Lee was playing like one of the top linebackers in the league in the seasons prior to his injury and could be a big help to the Cowboys' mediocre defense in the upcoming season. He will be joined by Rolando McClain once McClain serves his suspension for substance abuse, but until then Lee will have to hold down the middle of the field for Dallas.

While the Giants struggled last season, the pressure of it all forged a diamond out of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It was during a Sunday Night Football game against the same Dallas Cowboys team that he will faceoff against today that Beckham exploded onto the NFL scene as a super star with a spectacular one-handed grab for a touchdown - this has become his signature play. With Orlando Scandrick getting hurt for Dallas early this offseason Beckham, will look to cause problems for the Cowboys’ weakened secondary.

Eli Manning will also look to recover from a forgetful season a year ago. Manning has two Super Bowl championships on his resume but played like a struggling rookie for most of last season. If the Giants are to once again rise to the cream of the crop in the NFC, Manning will have to utilize his weapons this season much more effectively.

Victor Cruz, who is no stranger to being a big-time WR, will also be returning to the field opposite Odell Beckham Jr. With a guy like Beckham demanding attention on the field, things should only get easier for Cruz this year to pick up where he left off before his injury. The NFL should get a lot of salsa dancing from Cruz this season.

For New York to be successful in the opening game of the 2015 season, they will have to contain Dallas’ running backs early on and force Tony Romo to beat them with his arm. Romo has the talent to do so but has proven in the past that he will force throws into coverage giving opportunities for game-changing turnovers that can win the game for New York.

The Dallas Cowboys will have to find a way to contain the New York Giants' high-flying wide receivers without giving up too many running lanes for New York. This is a task that has been trouble for Dallas in previous seasons, but should be made easier with the addition of Sean Lee back in the lineup. This is the type of game that could very well be decided by which team has possession of the ball last.

From now until kickoff, there will be news, notes and more above to get you completely up to speed ahead of the game.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. My name is Jarrod Taylor and I am thrilled to be bringing you minute-to-minute updates of today's game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.