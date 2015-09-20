New England Patriots Survive Potential Collapse, Defeat Buffalo Bills 40-32

Oh, the insufferable life of a Buffalo Bills (1-1) fan. 

Following a 24-8 decapitation of the AFC-favorite Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, the Bills, outspoken head coach Rex Ryan, and the fanatical Buffalonians hyped up their Week 2 matchup against the defending-champion New England Patriots (2-0) as quite possibly the most important game ever played at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Just like always, however, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made the entire city swallow their pride. 

Improving his career record against the pitiful Bills to 24-3, Brady completed 38 of his 59 pass attempts for 466 yards (the second-highest mark of his career) and three touchdowns, emasculating Ryan's defensive schemes while leading his team to a 40-32 victory. 

Tight end Rob Gronkowski hauled in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, running back Dion Lewis recorded six catches for 98 yards, wideout Julian Edelman scored twice while catching 11 passes for 97 yards, and wide receiver Aaron Dobson garnered 77 yards on seven receptions for the Patriots, who rushed just 15 times on the afternoon while garnering 21 of their 28 first downs through the air. 

For Buffalo, inexperienced quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a tougher time compared to his breezy showing against the Colts, throwing three interceptions despite completing 23 of his 30 attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns. New England placed a premium on pressuring Taylor, recording an astonishing eight sacks, three of which came from defensive end Chandler Jones

Bills running back LeSean McCoy, dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, rushed 15 times for 89 yards while both receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods recorded 60 yards and a touchdown through the air. Wideout Percy Harvin hauled in four Taylor passes for 47 yards. 