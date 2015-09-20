New England Patriots Survive Potential Collapse, Defeat Buffalo Bills 40-32

Oh, the insufferable life of a Buffalo Bills (1-1) fan.

Following a 24-8 decapitation of the AFC-favorite Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, the Bills, outspoken head coach Rex Ryan, and the fanatical Buffalonians hyped up their Week 2 matchup against the defending-champion New England Patriots (2-0) as quite possibly the most important game ever played at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Just like always, however, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made the entire city swallow their pride.

Improving his career record against the pitiful Bills to 24-3, Brady completed 38 of his 59 pass attempts for 466 yards (the second-highest mark of his career) and three touchdowns, emasculating Ryan's defensive schemes while leading his team to a 40-32 victory.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski hauled in seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, running back Dion Lewis recorded six catches for 98 yards, wideout Julian Edelman scored twice while catching 11 passes for 97 yards, and wide receiver Aaron Dobson garnered 77 yards on seven receptions for the Patriots, who rushed just 15 times on the afternoon while garnering 21 of their 28 first downs through the air.

For Buffalo, inexperienced quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a tougher time compared to his breezy showing against the Colts, throwing three interceptions despite completing 23 of his 30 attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns. New England placed a premium on pressuring Taylor, recording an astonishing eight sacks, three of which came from defensive end Chandler Jones.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy, dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, rushed 15 times for 89 yards while both receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods recorded 60 yards and a touchdown through the air. Wideout Percy Harvin hauled in four Taylor passes for 47 yards.

Despite the appearance of the final score, the contest was not nearly as close as it looks upon first glance. After the Bills invigorated their crowd with life with a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive immediately out of the chute, concluding the possession with a two-yard touchdown score by running back Karlos Williams to capture a 7-0 advantage, the Patriots quickly sucked the life out of the stadium.

After forcing a Buffalo three-and-out, Brady began firing on all cylinders, hitting Gronkowski for a 36-yard strike over the middle to set up a eight-yard touchdown connection to Edelman to knot up the score.

Following a Bills three-and-out, returner Danny Amendola sprinted the ensuing punt inside of the Buffalo 30-yard line, with a Bills penalty pushing the ball inside of the Bills 15-yard line. After an Edelman reception, Lewis promptly capitalized on the opportunity, forcing his way into the end zone from six yards out to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead they would not relinquish.

Taylor then dug Buffalo into even further of a hole on the subsequent possession, missing long on a 3rd-and-9 attempt, one which fell into the hands of New England cornerback Malcolm Butler for an interception.

After a 16-yard completion to Lewis, Brady found Gronkowski streaking wide open across the middle of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown, providing the Patriots with a commanding 21-7 lead and forcing the formerly raucous Bills crowd to cower in their seats.

Buffalo was able to reach paydirt again later in the quarter, however, as a costly pass interference penalty by much-maligned New England cornerback Bradley Fletcher set up a nine-yard touchdown strike from Taylor to tight end Charles Clay with 5:13 remaining in the half.

The ensuing extra point by Bills kicker Dan Carpenter was missed, however, and the Patriots responded with a nine-play, 52-yard drive which lead to a 46-yard field goal by kicker Stephen Gostkowski, giving New England a 24-13 lead heading into halftime.

It was all Patriots in the third quarter, as a 12-play, 77-yard drive set up a 21-yarder from Gostkowski to begin the stanza while a beautifully orchestrated nine-play, 82-yard concluded with a 22-yard touchdown connection between Brady and Edelman with 3:13 remaining, pushing the New England advantage to 34-13.

Following a three-and-out by Buffalo, Gostkowski connected again, this time from 50 yards out, to give the Patriots a commanding 37-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The contest seemed finished, however, the Bills were not. Taylor resurrected the crowd by leading a ten-play, 80-yard scoring drive immediately following the Gostkowski kick, one which ended in a 32-yard hookup with a wide open Woods to cut the deficit to 37-19 with 11:42 left in the game.

After a turnover on downs by the Patriots at the Buffalo 41-yard line, Taylor wasted little time leading his troops to the end zone yet again, finding Harvin for a gain of 25 yards before running it in himself from seven yards out for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 37-25 as 5:27 stood on the game clock.

Ever the competitor, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick elected to pass after his team successfully recovered a Buffalo onside kick, and the decision backfired. On 2nd-and-2 from the Bills 35-yard line, Buffalo defensive end Larry Hughes collapsed the edge of the New England offensive line, snuck up on Brady's weak side, and stripped the quarterback of the football with linebacker Preston Brown recovering the ball at the 50-yard line.

Fueled by a re-energized fury of supporters, Taylor connected with Woods for 26 yards before finding a wide open Watkins, breaking free from Fletcher, along the sideline for a 24-yard touchdown, cutting the Patriots once-impenetrable lead to a narrow 37-32 with 4:16 left in the game.

Dropped into an unexpected, pressure-filled situation, Brady responded admirably, leading a seven-play, 72-yard drive (including a fantastic, diving grab by Amendola for a gain of 25 yards to the Buffalo 17-yard line) which concluded with a 25-yarder by Gostkowski with just 1:15 remaining.

Taking over at his own 20-yard line, Taylor panicked, overthrowing Watkins across the middle of the field on 1st-and-10, his pass tipped into the arms of New England defensive back Logan Ryan, sending Bills fans packing for the exits.

Week 3: The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium next Sunday afternoon, while Buffalo will hop on a plane later in the week to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Game Notes: While attempting to preclude Edelman from scoring his second touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, Bills starting safety Aaron Williams injured his neck in a collision with the back of Edelman's helmet.

The game paused for numerous minutes as Williams was placed on a stretcher and lifted into an ambulance "as a precaution," per coach Ryan.