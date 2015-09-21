Pittsburgh Steelers Look Sharp; Dismantle San Francisco 49ers 43-18

No matter how you analyze it, the Pittsburgh Steelers crushed the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. The Steelers are just a better team and they most definitely showed it. On offense and defense the Steelers simply dominated, as they defeated the 49ers 43-18.

The biggest contrast from this new-look Steelers team in their Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots was the play of their youthful defense. It overpowered the 49ers, somewhat surprisingly. The defensive unit sacked Colin Kaepernick five times, a huge positive going forward for a team that has struggled to get to the quarterback in the recent past. The San Francisco offense ran the ball very well in Week 1, but Pittsburgh held them to 3.6 yards per carry. Not great, but definitely not a bad number. Also worth noting, the defense even forced a turnover, something Steelers fans have been wanting to see more of for the past few seasons.

Ryan Shazier can be praised for leading the defense in the victory. Shazier totaled 15 tackles, including a sack, three tackles that resulted in negative gains for San Francisco, and a fumble recovery. Shazier's biggest issue is still over-pursuing the ball carrier and he missed a few tackles because of it. Still, it is hard to criticize someone when they play that well. He did suffer what seemed to be a minor shoulder injury late in the game, and the Steelers sure hope it is nothing serious.

Offensively, things were great. There aren't many areas that could've been improved upon. The offensive line did not concede a sack, the receivers did a great job getting open, DeAngelo Williams ran for 77 yards on 20 carries while accumulating three touchdowns, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was his usual, great self.

Roethlisberger was nearly flawless this afternoon as he was 21-for-27 with 369 passing yards and three touchdowns. Not only did Big Ben not turn the ball over or get sacked by the opposing defense, but he posted a QBR of 99.4 and quarterback rating of 155.8.

Colin Kaepernick's stat line wasn't terrible as he went 33-for-46 for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Kaepernick didn't throw an interception but he did fumble the ball twice, losing one of them.

The offense put up 453 total yards of offense on just 52 plays, which is almost nine yards per play. The team also possessed the ball for only 23 minutes and still put up 43 points, which shows how quick the offense can score. The team goal is to average 30 points per game this season, and they are currently averaging 32.

Antonio Brown deserves to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the NFL. He put up 195 yards and a touchdown on just nine receptions, including a 59-yard bomb he caught from Roethlisberger. Brown's streak of consecutive games with five or more catches and 50+ yards is now at 34. Simply put, Antonio Brown is a beast. The whole team, along with Brown, were beasts in their demolition of the 49ers.

The Steelers will go on the road and take on the St. Louis Rams next week, while the 49ers will continue their roadtrip and face a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals.