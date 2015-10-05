State Of The Pittsburgh Steelers

Some things went in the Pittsburgh Steelers' favor against the Baltimore Ravens, and some things did not. Since the loss, some positives have surfaced. Still, looking forward, things could be better to the Steelers.

First off, the team got some great news regarding Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben is off the crutches and is on pace to play in week seven against the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally, Roethlisberger was supposed to miss four to six weeks with his MCL sprain and bone bruise. If he would return against the Chiefs, Big Ben would only miss three weeks which is absolutely great news for the team.

Along with the Roethlisberger news, there was a change, likely for the better, in the special teams department. The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to replace the short-tenured Josh Scobee. It's disappointing the Steelers had to give up a draft pick to get Scobee, who missed four field goals in four games with the team, all of which were crucial misses. Let's hope that Boswell can do better because, well, he can't do much worse.

Another good thing for the offense is the return of Martavis Bryant, who returned to the team after Thursday's game against Baltimore. The best part is that the team has a 10-day break since they don't play again until Monday, so Bryant and quarterback Mike Vick will have plenty of time to get a feel for each other. The offense was stagnant for a majority of the game against Baltimore, so Bryant will be a huge addition to the already dangerous offense.

Finally, the last major note on the offense is that Le'Veon Bell is living up to his expectations of the best running back in the NFL. Bell put up 150 total yards of offense and a touchdown against the Ravens. His skills coming out of the backfield are of particular importance with Vick at quarterback. Vick threw short a lot against the Ravens, so Bell could get targeted a lot in the receiving game in the near future.

The defense as a whole is doing a lot better than expected so far this season. Since the Patriots game, the defense has looked much improved. Usually, with a healthy Steelers team, the defense would just have to play "good enough" and let the offense do the rest. Until Roethlisberger comes back, things will be the other way around. Against Baltimore, the defense played plenty good and the offense couldn't get the job done. Things could likely be the same against the San Diego Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Stephon Tuitt definitely deserves the most credit of all defensive players. Cameron Heyward is the defensive lineman that just about everyone would think of first, but Tuitt is definitely having the better season. He is practically unguardable in one-on-one situations, and the team couldn't be happier with the development of their 2014 second round pick. Tuitt has totaled 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the past three weeks. His solid statistics don't tell the whole story, though. If he's drawing two blockers every play, it will open up holes for guys like Ryan Shazier, who will return from injury this week, to get into the backfield and make things happen.

Finally, there is the coaching. Many Steelers fans and analysts were not happy with the play calling of Todd Haley and Mike Tomlin against the Ravens, particularly in overtime. Some people thought they should've attempted field goals the two times they went for it on fourth down in overtime. Others thought that they should've handed it to Bell and let him get the short yardage. Either way, just about no one thought they should've let Mike Vick set up a five wide formation and run a quarterback sweep to the near side of the field on fourth and one. The throw to Antonio Brown wasn't a bad play call, and it would've worked with a good throw, but a run to Bell still would have made more sense.

To conclude, Roethlisberger's absence pretty much caused the team to do a 180. Instead of the offense picking up the slack for the defense, the young but improving defense will have to pick up the slack for the offense. Hopefully the presence of Martavis Bryant will help the offense out. The next two games are winnable, San Diego and Arizona, but the dominoes will definitely have to fall in favor of the Steelers if they want to avoid going 0-3 without Big Ben.