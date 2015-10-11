Score San Francisco 49ers - New York Giants In 2015 NFL Regular Season (27-30)

End of Game - Well folks, my name is Caleb Wahlgren, and I'm signing off from tonight's contest.

End of Game - The play of the game has to be the game winning touchdown as Larry Donnell made a wonderful catch and was surrounded by talented defenders in NaVorro Bowman and Antoine Bethea.

End of Game - Also, the San Francisco 49ers (1-4), will go up against the Baltimore Ravens (1-4) in a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII (47). Both teams are going to have to find someway to win as this game will be played on the West Coast at Levi's Stadium.

End of Game - The New York Giants (3-2) are now alone in first place in the NFC East and will play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) next week on Monday Night Football.

End of Game - The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is certainly Eli Manning. 41/54, 441 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also had a beautiful 11 yard run.

End of Game - It is official, the final score of this game is Giants 30, 49ers, 27.

4Q 0:04 - Anquan Boldin catches the ball but didn't even get enough for the first down.

4Q 0:11 - Colin Kapernick smartly fumbles the ball out of bounds to keep the clock stopped as he was going down for a sack. But there are only four seconds left.

4Q 0:17 - Colin Kaepernick ends up throwing it away with just 11 seconds left in the contest.

4Q 0:21 - Bruce Miller catches a bouncer that give them a ball at the 21 yard line with just 17 seconds left.

4Q 0:25 - Larry Donnell with an epic catch near the back of the end zone that is ruled a touchdown. They checked it in the booth and it is confirmed. Giants are back on top 30-27.

4Q 0:30 - Flag on the field, pass interference on Kenneth Acker. Another first down and the clock stops.

4Q 0:41 - Shane Vereen with a catch and run again for a first down as they get the ball clear down to the 20 yard line. They also used their final timeout with 30 seconds left.

4Q 0:45 - Aaron Lynch bringing the pressure again as Eli Manning throws the ball away and it is a third and 10.

4Q 0:45 - It's ruled an incompletion as the ball had hit the ground, and they have finally put Odell Beckham Jr. back on the field.

4Q 0:50 - They end this play with a ruling on the field for an interception and it is going to review. But if it stands it is a second interception for 49ers defender Tramaine Brock.

4Q 1:05 - Shane Vereen with another catch and run to get it down to the San Francisco 49ers 44 yard line. They ended up calling a timeout with 50 seconds on the clock.

4Q 1:11 - Eli Manning tries to get it to Myles White on the right sideline. But it falls incomplete.

4Q 1:17 - Shane Vereen with a catch and run to the Giants 40 yard line. They use their first timeout right here.

4Q 1:41 - Eli Manning rushes for a first down but is hit at the first down marker.

4Q 1:45 - Shane Vereen brings it out of the end zone and they have all three timeouts but he only returns it to the 17 yard line.

4Q 1:45 - Phil Dawson hits another extra point to go up 27-23 for their first lead since the first quarter when they went up 3-0.

4Q 1:45 - Carlos Hyde goes to his left once again and is able to break the plane of the goal line to get a touchdown!!!!

4Q 1:54 - Landon Collins with a deflection as they were trying to get it to Garrett Celek in the end zone again.

4Q 2:00 - Torrey Smith was somewhat a target in the end zone, but they called defensive holding on Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. But it's the right call and a new first down and goal.

4Q 2:23 - Carlos Hyde loses a yard as he rushes to his left. They will take this down to the two minute warning.

4Q 3:05 - Carlos Hyde all the way down to the Giants 2 yard line as they are exploding on offense during this drive.

4Q 3:10 - Carlos Hyde runs to his left again, and gains eight before going out of bounds on the sideline.

4Q 3:49 - Anquan Boldin with a beautiful over the shoulder catch down to the Giants 29 yard line.

4Q 4:29 - Torrey Smith on the wide receiver screen to get 26 yards to the 49ers 46 yard line.

4Q 4:29 - Another touchback as the 49ers will get the ball and are still in this game.

4Q 4:32 - Josh Brown makes a 24 yard field goal to give the Giants a lead again. It's 23-20 in favor of the New York Giants.

4Q 5:14 - Shane Vereen up the middle again, maybe a bit conservative after that last ball hit the 49ers defender in his hands. It's fourth and one.

4Q 5:53 - Shane Vereen up the middle for a gain of four yards to make it third and six from the ten yard line.

4Q 5:59 - Kenneth Acker has the ball hit him in the hands and it falls to the ground as the Giants still have life in the red zone.

4Q 6:36 - Dwayne Harris over the middle again as he keeps fighting for yards on that slant route. First down and down to the 49ers 14 yard line.

4Q 7:15 - Second and thirteen, Shane Vereen gets it back to third and short as he caught it and got it to third and two.

4Q 7:32 - Rashad Jennings with an epic catch and run to the four yard line, but Marshall Newhouse is called for holding on Aaron Lynch, which is certainly the right call.

4Q 7:58 - Rueben Randle picks up six on the catch to the 49ers 25 yard line.

4Q 8:38 - Eli Manning escapes the pocket and throws it to Rashad Jennings for a gain of 6 on the play. First down New York.

4Q 9:05 - Rashad Jennings again, picks up five yards.

4Q 9:35 - Rashad Jennings for a first down to the 49ers 42 yard line.

4Q 10:10 - Rueben Randle with a catch for a gain of 8 yards.

4Q 10:50 - Geremy Davis with a catch as they pick up 16 yards.

Injury Update--Odell Beckham Jr. is now questionable to return with a hamstring injury after that last touchdown.

4Q 11:15 - Rashad Jennings rushes up the middle for a gain of four yards. It will be third and one.

4Q 11:49 - Larry Donnell picks up five yards on first down.

4Q 11:49 - Shane Vereen catches a hopper at the goal line and gets it out to the 21 yard line and that is where the Giants will take over with the ball.

4Q 11:49 - Phil Dawson is able to tie the game as he hits the extra point to make it 20-20.

4Q 11:53 - Garrett Celek with another third down catch on this drive, this time in the end zone as they could tie the game on the ensuing extra point.

4Q 11:58 - Colin Kaepernick overthrows Anquan Boldin in the corner of the end zone and there was really no chance for Boldin to make a play on the ball.

4Q 12:42 - Carlos Hyde loses three yards and it will be second and goal from the five yard line.

4Q 13:10 - Carlos Hyde with a run to the left again as he gets a first down and steps out at the 2 yard line.

4Q 13:16 - Pass attempted deep to Torrey Smith, but they call pass interference on Landon Collins. Probably not a great call as he did get one hand on the ball.

4Q 13:58 - Carols Hyde rushes it again for a gain of five yards.

4Q 14:26 - Garrett Celek with another good catch as the 49ers make it to the Giants 48 yard line for a first down.

4Q 14:32 - Colin Kaepernick escapes the pocket and throws it away again. Not anyone open down the field.

4Q 15:00 - Carlos Hyde rushes for a short gain on first down as they pick up 4 yards.

End of 3Q - Probably the most exciting quarter of the game, as it saw two touchdown passes, one to Anquan Boldin and the other to Odell Beckham Jr.

3Q 0:02 - Anquan Boldin catches it for a first down at least, so the play after the timeout was successful. They gain seven yards to the 49ers 33 yard line.

3Q 0:02 - Colin Kaepernick calls a timeout before the playclock expires. But the time for the quarter would have expired first.

3Q 0:45 - Colin Kaepernick to rookie tight end Blake Bell. Picks up six yards.

3Q 1:14 - Carlos Hyde runs for no gain after another touchback.

3Q 1:14 - Josh Brown hits the extra point with ease and the Giants are up 20-13.

3Q 1:24 - Odell Beckham Jr. with a short catch and then spins the other way and scampers into the end zone as the Giants retake the lead in this game.

3Q 2:01 - Dwayne Harris with a big catch for a first down to the 17 yard line. They are in the red zone.

3Q 2:35 - Will Tye with another catch as they gain another four.

3Q 3:05 - Rashad Jennings for another catch of four yards.

3Q 3:28 - Odell Beckham Jr. with a catch and run to gain 16 to the 49ers 34 yard line.

3Q 4:01 - Rashad Jennings with the run up the middle as they get enough for a first down just across midfield.

3Q 4:30 - Rashad Jennings with a catch and a gain of four yards.

3Q 4:38 - Dwayne Harris on the punt return gets it back to the Giants 39 yard line.

3Q 5:13 - Quinton Patton takes it on a jet sweep as they pick up four and will have to punt it back.

3Q 5:40 - Torrey Smith with a good catch and run for a gain of seven, but there is a flag on the play. Turns out to be a holding penalty on Alex Boone. They take the penalty and make it third and 20.

3Q 5:46 - Play action pass as they try to get it back to Carlos Hyde and he just drops it and appears to be injured.

3Q 5:51 - Colin Kaepernick incomplete short over the middle and it is going to be second and 10.

3Q 6:02 - Brad Wing outkicked his coverage on the punt as he kicked it all the way to the 49ers 18 yard line, but Jarryd Hayne was able to bring it back 16 yards to the 34 yard line. The 49ers will look to take their first lead since the first quarter.

3Q 6:40 - Eli Manning finds Shane Vereen and it is short of the first down by three yards. That holding penalty really stopped this drive.

3Q 7:10 - Larry Donnell with a catch to the 21 yard line and it's third and nine.

3Q 7:55 - Shane Vereen gains four yards up the middle

3Q 8:00 - It was a reverse to Odell Beckham Jr., he had picked up 8 yards and Marshall Newhouse was called for holding. First and 17.

3Q 8:00 - Another touchback, another time this writer is not surprised.

3Q 8:00 - Phil Dawson hits the extra point. It is thirteen points each here in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as it appears we have a good game on our hands.

3Q 8:05 - Anquan Boldin pulls the 49ers within a point as they get it to him and he makes it past the pylon for a touchdown.

3Q 8:45 - Jarryd Hayne again as he rushes for one yard.

3Q 9:14 - Jarryd Hayne with a nice run on the short yardage situation as he bursts through the hole and picks up 8 yards. First and goal from the four yard line.

3Q 9:50 - Carlos Hyde rushes to the right out of bounds just shy of the first down marker as it will be third and one.

3Q 10:23 - Carlos Hyde again down to the Giants 13 yard line as he picks up 8 on first down.

3Q 11:01 - Carlos Hyde with his best run of the game as he picks up 22 yards on the ground as they are just outside of the red zone at the Giants 21 yard line.

3Q 11:09 - Vance McDonald is overthrown as Colin Kaepernick takes a deep shot on a post route on a play action pass.

3Q 11:50 - Anquan Boldin with a beautiful catch and run as they gain 37 yards to the Giants 43 yard line.

3Q 12:27 - Bruce Miller with a catch and he is tackled by Prince Amukamara at the 20 yard line and it's third and 2.

3Q 12:56 - Carlos Hyde runs around for about 35 yards for a gain of four yards. But he at least turned a negative into a positive.

3Q 13:03 - Brad Wing punts it to Jarryd Hayne as he calls for a fair catch at the 49ers 12 yard line. Odd to see it go from one Aussie to another.

3Q 13:09 - Eli Manning throws it too low to Odell Beckham Jr. It does appear to be a Brad Wing sighting now.

3Q 13:09 - The San Francisco 49ers jumped offsides as Jaquiski Tartt is the man to blame for their five yard penalty. Weston Richburg snapped it early to get the yards.

3Q 13:09 - While we all wait for third and 8 they are getting a fan off the field. Enjoy your ban from Metlife Stadium buddy.

3Q 13:15 - Antoine Bethea comes so close to an interception as he moves up to cover the receiver on a corner blitz.

3Q 13:45 - Rashad Jennings up the middle again for a yard and a half.

3Q 14:29 - Dwayne Harris with a good catch and run to the Giants 46 yard line for a first down.

3Q 15:00 - Rashad Jennings has a carry that goes for a gain of two yards.

3Q 15:00 - Shane Vereen takes a knee in the end zone for a touchback.

Halftime - One thing that is for certain is that Jim Tomsula needs to go have a discussion with Offensive Coordinator Geep Chryst as the 49ers need to let Colin Kaepernick have an opportunity to throw deep before they need him to throw deep.

Halftime - Odell Beckham Jr. leads all receivers with 89 yards receiving and his five catches are currently a game high as well.

Halftime - Colin Kaepernick now leads the game with 23 yards rushing.

Here's the picture of Shane Vereen scoring the game's only touchdown so far.

Halftime - Eli Manning already has 227 yards passing in the game to lead his team to being up 7 at the half.

2Q 0:05 - Colin Kaepernick take the final snap of the first half in the victory formation as they take a knee. He hopes to lead his team to victory and be in this formation in another 3o minutes.

2Q 0:11 - Poor pass and poor decision from Eli Manning on this play, as he should have just thrown it away. Tramaine Brock with an easy interception in the end zone for a touchback.

2Q 0:11 - San Francisco wants to make sure their defense is set so they call a timeout of their own after seeing the Giants' formation.

2Q 0:18 - Dwayne Harris doesn't drop this one, but he makes it all the way to the 14 yard line and they use their third and final timeout with 11 seconds left in the half.

2Q 0:24 - Will Tye right up the middle as he gets down the the 32 yard line and the Giants use their second timeout with 18 seconds left in the half.

2Q 0:31 - Will Tye with a catch and makes it to the 50 yard line and Giants will call a timeout with 24 seconds left.

2Q 0:35 - Eli Manning overthrows Odell Beckham Jr.

2Q 0:42 - Shane Vereen again and picks up 12 to the Giants 36 and makes it out of bounds.

2Q 1:01 - Eli Manning to Shane Vereen for a gain of four yards.

2Q 1:01 - Shane Vereen grabs the ball and takes a quick knee in the end zone for a touchback.

2Q 1:05 - Phil Dawson makes it from 22 yards out, but it is certainly a missed opportunity for the San Francisco 49ers, as they now trail 13-6.

2Q 1:11 - Play action again. Overthrows Anquan Boldin in the end zone as no one was really open on the play.

2Q 1:16 - Anquan Boldin with a nine yard catch on second and ten to make it third and one from the four yard line. Key player for San Francisco here.

2Q 1:22 - Play action on first and ten from the Giants 13 yard line. Colin Kaepernick has to throw this one away.

2Q 1:56 - Colin Kaepernick runs for the first down on third and four, puts the ball on the ground though but is able to recover this one.

2Q 2:00 - Quinton Patton gets blasted as Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie comes right in and hits him on an attempted wide receiver screen.

2Q 2:12 - Vance McDonald catches it and gains 5 yards as the clock runs down to the two minute warning. It will be second and five when we return.

2Q 2:43 - Torrey Smith catches it this time for a first down as they get down to the 34 yard line of the New York Giants.

2Q 2:52 - Colin Kaepernick is in the pocket for nine seconds with the ball and then throws it away as no one got open for their quarterback.

2Q 3:00 - Prince Amukamara of the Giants is called for defensive holding on Torrey Smith as the 49ers get five yards and another first down.

2Q 3:24 - Bruce Miller shows why fullbacks are awesome. He took the reception and scampered 19 yards up the field for a first down.

2Q 3:57 - Anquan Boldin picks up five yards on the catch.

Statistics Alert, Right now, the San Francisco 49ers offense hasn't scored a touchdown since Colin Kaepernick rushed for a touchdown in week three against the Arizona Cardinals.

2Q 3:57 - Josh Brown kicks it for a touchback as the 49ers did not want to try and take it out. Can they mount a touchdown drive before the half?

2Q 4:02 - It's a 41 yard attempt and Josh Brown makes it 2/2 on the night as the Giants now have a 10 point advantage. New York Giants 13, San Francisco 49ers 3.

2Q 4:07 - Dwayne Harris can't catch it on third down as he was right on the first down line. They will be looking for a field goal here.

2Q 4:44 - Dwayne Harris with a reception for five yards and that will make it third and five.

2Q 4:50 - Eli Manning throws it away near Rueben Randle as he was under pressure and needed to get rid of the ball.

2Q 5:24 - Rueben Randle again this time for four yards and an easy first down to the 49ers 29 yard line.

2Q 6:06 - Rueben Randle with another reception and is able to pick up 7 yards to make it third and three.

2Q 6:11 - Eli Manning tries to find Odell Beckham Jr. on the right side and it slips through his hands for an incomplete pass.

2Q 6:55 - Rashad Jennings with a six yard run to pick up a first down to the 49ers 40 yard line.

2Q 7:22 - Larry Donnell with the reception this time as they get a quick four yard gain.

2Q 8:02 - Eli Manning with another great pass as he finds Rueben Randle for a gain of 16 right to the 50.

2Q 8:10 - Dwayne Harris receives the punt and returns it to the Giants 35 yard line. The Giants have the lead and the ball as they will try to extend it even further.

2Q 8:48 - Garrett Celek with a tight end screen and they pick up six yards but they are having 4th and 8.

2Q 9:26 - Vance McDonald with a three yard reception.

2Q 10:10 - Carlos Hyde rushes for a loss of seven yards. Ouch!

2Q 10:46 - Quinton Patton with a reception and gets a half yard past the first down marker.

Injury Report--Jon Beason has left the game with a concussion and is not expected to return for the New York Giants.

2Q 11:30 - Carlos Hyde picks up on yard on the ground on second down. It's going to be third and one.

2Q 12:15 - Anquan Boldin with a reception as they called the play due to forward progress and picked up 8 yards on the play.

2Q 12:15 - Bruce Ellington was going to come out of the end zone but dropped the ball. He was quick to recover as the defense was not there yet. It will be a safe touchback.

2Q 12:15 - Josh Brown makes the 33 yard extra point to actually get that tenth point. But the Giants are in the lead at home and the 49ers will try to turn it around.

2Q 12:18 - Shane Vereen with his first catch of the game as it puts the Giants into the lead for the first time tonight!! It is now Giants 10, 49ers 3.

2Q 12:25 - Eli Manning overthrows Larry Donnell on second and goal and it's about a yard and a half for a touchdown on third down.

2Q 13:04 - Andre Williams with a rush for one yard.

2Q 13:25 - Odell Beckham Jr. with a great catch near the ground to get the ball down to the two yard line and it's first and goal.

2Q 13:50 - They called it a first down and Odell Beckham Jr. with another reception for a yard to the 11.

2Q 14:25 - Shane Vereen again as he picks up 9-10 yards and get them down into the red zone.

2Q 15:00 - Odell Beckham Jr. with a good catch on third and seven for a first down and more. They gain 31 yards to get down into 49ers territory.

End of 1Q - Carlos Hyde is leading the game in rushing yards as he has piled up 18 on the ground and is up just a mere two yards on Rashad Jennings.

End of 1Q - So far Eli Manning is living up to the hype, passing 7/8 for 80 yards.

1Q 0:01 - Eli Manning playing smart and makes it third and seven instead of third and twelve as they line up for a snap and get the 49ers called for 12 men on the field.

1Q 0:19 - A swing pass to Odell Beckham Jr. out of the backfield as he goes out of bounds losing two yards.

1Q 0:25 - Dwayne Harris with a drop on first down.

1Q 0:55 - Will Tye with the catch for a first down to the Giants 44 yard line. It was his first NFL reception!! Congrats Will!!

1Q 1:25 - Shane Vereen gets in the game with a 2 yard rush.

1Q 1:58 - Great effort by Larry Donnell as he was right near the first down marker and got an extra yard or two to the Giants 30 yard line while getting tackled by NaVorro Bowman.

1Q 2:34 - Andre Williams picks up a yard on second down and it will be a third and five for the Giants.

1Q 3:05 - Larry Donnell picks up five yards on the reception from Eli Manning.

Many of you may not be familiar with Bruce Ellington. Here's a picture of the young man.

1Q 3:14 - Dwayne Harris gets the punt and returns it to the Giants 29 yard line, but there is the first penalty of the game, for illegal block in the back on Geremy Davis. The rookie is going to need to learn how to avoid those penalties on Tom Coughlin's team.

1Q 3:43 - Colin Kaepernick back to pass, doesn't throw a bad pass, but not really anything open for him as the 49ers will be looking to punt.

1Q 4:27 - Carlos Hyde to the left again, but he gets stopped for a two yard gain. It's 3rd and 8 coming up.

1Q 4:34 - Colin Kaepernick going back to pass again, gets out of the pocket and throws it away as he is going down.

1Q 5:02 - Colin Kaepernick gets the ball and is able to run for a first down. Went out of bounds at the 49ers 31 yard line.

1Q 5:39 - Colin Kaepernick finds Carlos Hyde for a reception but it only goes for two. 3rd and 9.

1Q 6:18 - Landon Collins comes in from the safety position to tackle Carlos Hyde in the backfield. 2nd and 11.

1Q 6:22 - Bruce Ellington actually got to return this kickoff, and winds up getting tackled at the 49ers 19 yard line.

1Q 6:22 - Josh Brown hits the chip shot of a field goal of what used to be a point after attempt, making the 22 yarder to tie the game. It's 3-3.

1Q 7:07 - Andre Williams comes in for short yardage but does not get the yard they need. Fourth down ahead.

1Q 7:40 - Rashad Jennings gets to to third and one from the three yard line.

1Q 8:12 - Dwayne Harris with a six yard reception on first down.

1Q 8:50 - Odell Beckham Jr. gets past his man for a deep reception and runs away from his defender and gets tackled by a safety at the 49ers 12 yard line.

1Q 9:26 - Rashad Jennings on the ground again, picks up 7 yards. to the 49ers 39 yard line.

1Q 9:55 - Shotgun snap on third and one, Rashad Jennings is the man again as he gets 3 on the ground and a first down.

1Q 10:42 - Eli Manning passes it to Rashad Jennings this time as they pick up 6 on the ground.

1Q 11:19 - Rashad Jennings starts the game with a run for the Giants as well. Picks up 3.

1Q 11:19 - No surprise here as the kickoff to the Giants goes for a touchback.

1Q 11:19 - Phil Dawson hits a 43 yard field goal to put the 49ers on the board as they take the opening lead on the opening drive. San Francisco 49ers 3, New York Giants 0.

1Q 12:05 - Reggie Bush gets hit two yards behind the line of scrimmage on third down to stop the 49ers momentum.

1Q 12:40 - Jonathan Hankins with a good defensive stop as he hits Carlos Hyde for no gain.

1Q 13:00 - Carlos Hyde again on the run as he picks up seven to his left again.

1Q 13:27 - Carlos Hyde rushes to his left and picks up a first down.

1Q 13:50 - Bruce Ellington on the other side of the field with a screen and he gets nine yards and then goes out of bounds.

1Q 14:27 - Colin Kaepernick gets the ball in the hands of Bruce Ellington as he gets much more than a first down on the wide receiver screen as he crosses midfield.

1Q 15:00 - Carlos Hyde with the first run of the game as he picks up four yards.

1Q 15:00 - Josh Brown kicks it into the end zone and the 49ers quickly take a knee to make it 80 yards to the end zone.

The temperature in East Rutherford, New Jersey at Metlife Stadium is currently 61 degrees Fahrenheit with very low wind as it should be great conditions for a good game of NFL action.

Big news in the NFC East as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said he will be considering a quarterback change during next week's bye, according to @ClarenceHill.

ICYMI: Here is the preview of tonight's game between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. Make sure you take time to read it before kickoff.

The team that the New York Giants beat last week, the Buffalo Bills, were able to bounce back this week as they took down the Tennessee Titans in Nashville with a 14-13 comeback win.

Also in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have been led by their defense as they were able to keep their heads above water to go to 5-0 against the St. Louis Rams. Rookie defensive back Quinten Rollins also had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown!

Inside the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles now have their second win of the season as they blew away the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 39-17.

More news from other games, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a home game! This time it was against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bucs running back Doug Martin was clearly the star of the game as he scored three touchdowns.

According to rotoworld.com, the New York Giants "declared WR Victor Cruz, TE Jerome Cunningham, LB Devon Kennard, DE Robert Ayers, WLB Jonathan Casillas, RT Bobby Hart, and DE George Selvie inactive for Week 5 against the 49ers."

Also, another update in major injury news, Jamaal Charles likely tore his ACL in a 18-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

A few things to catch up on here as the football day continues. The Cincinnati Bengals overcame a 17 point deficit and were able to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 27-24.

The last game between these two teams was on November 16, 2014, as Phil Dawson was able to hit three field goals before finally getting a touchdown reception to their now former receiver in Michael Crabtree. The Giants may have scored first but the 49ers had the last laugh as they won 16-10.

Navorro Bowman had this to say about playing against the New York Giants in the Monterey Herald, "When you play in New York, you want to make sure you have one of your best games," Bowman said. "If you have a goal to be famous or to be talked about throughout this league, New York is the place you can do that. You can earn your stripes. Being that our team is so young, if I relay that message to them, they ll understand where I m coming from."

When it comes to former players, there aren't any on the 49ers roster that are former Giants, but the 49ers do have Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey Jr., who used to be an Assistant Special Teams Coordinator as part of Tom Coughlin's staff back from 2007-2010.

Art Stapleton of northjersey.com had this quoted from Eli Manning regarding his star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., "plays hard, practices hard and he wants to be great and he's emotional about it. He takes it very serious and I think that's a good way to play football."

Metlife Stadium will be the site for tonight's game, as it is the home stadium of the New York Giants. It is able to hold 82,500 people who will be wearing mostly blue and cheering for the Giants. It's also interesting to note that it cost 1.6 Billion dollars to build.

On the other sideline, Vernon Davis will be wearing a baseball cap instead of his regular helmet as he continues to struggle with a knee injury.

The New York Giants are expected to play this game without their defensive end, Robert Ayers. Ayers has had a hamstring issue that has caused him to miss several games.

Meanwhile the San Francisco 49ers have been highlighted this year mainly due to their great defense, which is led by no one other than NaVorro Bowman. He is currently leading the team in tackles with 28 through four games, which includes a sack. Bowman and the 49ers will have their work cut out for them as they try to break their losing streak.

The New York Giants have had success this year largely due to great quarterback play by Eli Manning. He has completed 62.9% of his passes with a total of seven touchdowns and just one interception. He currently has his highest quarterback rating for a year at 96.4 which means he could be having a career year even at the age of 34.

Meanwhile, 49ers Head Coach Jim Tomsula was asked if his players were going to be motivated to rebound against the New York Giants, "Yeah, well, just getting a chance to play again. You just want to get back out on the field, you know? So, I just, I think the guys are excited. It’s been a good week of practice, but we’ve had those. It’s got to translate to the game. So, we’re all anxious to get to the game field. And New York now, [New York Giants head] coach [Tom] Coughlin, we’ve got, what, two or three coaches that have worked for coach Coughlin. And we’ve got a bunch of guys that know coach Coughlin. So, you know what kind of team’s there and their approach and what they’re doing. So, obviously a talented team."

Here are some of the remarks made by New York Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin on his star receiver throwing some punches back at Bills defenders after the week four game according to Newsday, "Odell actually came to me and talked about it," Coughlin said. "Obviously, I was disappointed because I think he's beyond and above a lot of that stuff, and I think he'll put it behind him."

Another major playoff game came in the 2011 playoffs, when the two teams met up in the NFC Championship Game. Vernon Davis was incredible, as he had three catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. But Lawrence Tynes wound up kicking the game winning field goal in overtime from 31 yards out to give the New York Giants a 20-17 victory as they would advance to the Super Bowl and end up being victorious against the New England Patriots again.

One of the first big time games between the two teams came back in the 1993 playoffs. That was when Ricky Watters ran for an incredible 118 yards and five touchdowns. The San Francisco 49ers crushed that game and wound up winning by a final score of 44-3.

The first time the teams played each other dates all the way back to November 9, 1952, when the New York Giants won by a total of 23-14. Eddie Price had over 100 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead the Giants to the win.

These two teams have a fantastic history between them, as both teams have won 15 regular seasons games and have each won 4 playoff games against each other.

Week four for the San Francisco 49ers could not have been much worse, as they were only able to score three points and put up a mere 196 yards of offense as they fell to the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 17-3.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have seen better times. They come into the game with a 1-3 record and have dropped their last three games.

Last week, the New York Giants were able to knock off the Buffalo Bills by a final score of 24-10. Eli Manning and Rueben Randle both had big games to lead the Giants to their victory.

The New York Giants come into week five tied for the top team in the NFC East at a 2-2 record. They lost their first two and have since bounced back with back to back wins.

Good evening to all readers here at VAVEL USA. Welcome to our live coverage of the Sunday Night NFL game between the visiting San Francisco 49ers and the host New York Giants from Metlife Stadium. This game is set to kickoff at 8:30 PM Eastern time.