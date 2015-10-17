Looking Back At Super Bowl XLIII

The Arizona Cardinals are traveling to the Steel City on Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. We've seen the two teams play once in the regular season, since their Super Bowl XLIII match, one that we will never forget. 

In the first half of that game, some things happened that we would not have expected. Gary Russell (who?) scored a rushing touchdown for the Steelers. Tight end Ben Patrick (who?) caught a touchdown for the Cardinals. But, the last play of the first half is perhaps the most memorable of the game. James Harrison (you know who) intercepted Kurt Warner at the goal line and took it 100 yards the other way to the house, giving Pittsburgh a 17-10 lead at half. Harrison was so exhausted that he needed oxygen on the sideline. This was a top three postseason play in Steelers' history (obviously Franco Harris' Immaculate Reception is number one. We'll get to number two a little later on).