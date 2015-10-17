Looking Back At Super Bowl XLIII

The Arizona Cardinals are traveling to the Steel City on Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. We've seen the two teams play once in the regular season, since their Super Bowl XLIII match, one that we will never forget.

In the first half of that game, some things happened that we would not have expected. Gary Russell (who?) scored a rushing touchdown for the Steelers. Tight end Ben Patrick (who?) caught a touchdown for the Cardinals. But, the last play of the first half is perhaps the most memorable of the game. James Harrison (you know who) intercepted Kurt Warner at the goal line and took it 100 yards the other way to the house, giving Pittsburgh a 17-10 lead at half. Harrison was so exhausted that he needed oxygen on the sideline. This was a top three postseason play in Steelers' history (obviously Franco Harris' Immaculate Reception is number one. We'll get to number two a little later on).

The Steelers only scored once in the third quarter, a field goal on their opening drive. Another weird play happened a little later on, when Pittsburgh center Justin Hartwig got called for holding in the end zone, cutting the Steelers lead to 20-16 and giving the Cardinals the ball. Arizona took only two plays to score after the free kick, giving themselves a 23-20 lead with under three minutes left in the game.

Big Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers took over from their own 22 yard line with just 2:37 left in the game. He connected with Santonio Holmes four times on that drive, including a 40 yarder that put the Steelers to the Cardinals six yard line. Two plays later, the two would connect in the corner of the end zone, and Holmes somehow managed to keep his feet in bounds (yes, the second best play in the team's postseason history) to give the Steelers a 27-23 lead. LaMarr Woodley would strip sack Warner a few plays later and Brett Kiesel recovered the ball. Roethlisberger took a knee the next play and the Steelers became six time super bowl champs.

Only seven players are still on the Steelers that were on that roster; Ben Roethlisberger, Heath Miller, Matt Spaeth, Lawrence Timmons, James Harrison, Will Gay, and Greg Warren (who was on IR for the Super Bowl). Just three current Cardinals played for the Cardinals (one-Woodley, plays for Arizona currently but played for Pittsburgh in the big game): Calais Campbell, Larry Fitzgerald, and Lyle Sendlein.

Both of these teams have went through a major identity change since this Super Bowl, Pittsburgh more so than Arizona. Still, there are a few veterans that remain to tell the stories to the other young talent that has filled the voids left by the awesome players who made this such a memorable Super Bowl.