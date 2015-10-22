Wide Receiver Brandon Lloyd To Retire From NFL

Free agent wide receiver Brandon Lloyd is a free agent no more, having announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday afternoon following 11 seasons in the league. 

The 34-year-old broke the news of his impending retirement through a press release, which read: “I am so thankful for the years I spent in the NFL. I do not have one regret, and I am blessed to leave the game in such a healthy and happy place. I will do all I can to positively represent the league and its players for the rest of my life.”

Lloyd last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, garnering 14 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances with the team. The career of the St. Louis native also began in the Bay Area, as the 49ers selected Lloyd in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. 

A product of the University of Illinois, Lloyd finished his career with 399 catches for 5,989 yards and 36 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving in 2010 while with the Denver Broncos, amounting 1,448 yards on 77 receptions, earning himself a nod to the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in the process. 