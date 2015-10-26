New England Patriots Remain Undefeated, Defeat New York Jets 30-23
(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa)

For the past fifteen seasons in New England, the fourth quarter has been the domain of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Sunday afternoon was no different, as Brady orchestrated two ten-play scoring drives to lead his team out of a 20-16 hole in the final quarter of play en route to a 30-23 New England victory over the 4-2 New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, pushing the Patriots to 6-0 on the season. 

Faced with their most challenging foe of the season in the tenacious Jets, who controlled the time of possession battle, outgained the Patriots 372 yards to 353, and garnered 25 first downs to New England's 20, responded as a perennial contender should.

The Patriots rattled off a ten-play, 80-yard drive concluding with an eight-yard touchdown connection between Brady and wide receiver Danny Amendola to grasp a 23-20 lead with 7:54 remaining in the fourth quarter before a ten-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, concluding in an 15-yard hook-up between Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski in the end zone to seal the victory for New England with 1:13 left in the contest. 