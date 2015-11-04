San Diego Chargers Wideout Keenan Allen Out For Season

A major reason why San Diego Chargers (2-6) quarterback Philip Rivers leads the NFL with 2,753 passing yards has been the presence of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has tarnished opposing defensive backs throughout the early portion of the season. 

Now, Rivers will be forced to attempt to continue his surge without Allen, who has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. 

Allen, who has garnered the second-most receptions (67), and third-most targets (89) and receiving yards (725) in the league to date, suffered the kidney injury while hauling in a 13-yard touchdown pass as the second quarter wound down in the Chargers 29-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday