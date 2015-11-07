Clary: Johnny Manziel Must Be Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback For Rest Of 2015

Cleveland. AKA, where quarterbacks go to die.

That's the sad, but true, reality of Cleveland Browns football right now. No matter who they try, from Brady Quinn to Brandon Weeden to Johnny Manziel, they just can't seem to find even a resemblance of a long-term solution at football's most crucial position.

However, as it stands right now, there is no excuse for Mike Pettine and his coaching staff to not insert Manziel into the starting lineup for the remainder of the season.

Let's face it: 2015 is pretty much a lost year already, and Manziel is as ready as he's going to get.

In the Browns 31-10 loss to the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, Manziel showed flashes of the 'Johnny Football' that the sports world came to know and love during his time at Texas A&M.

His final stat line: 15-of-33 pass attempts, 168 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 71.3 QB Rating. He also chipped in four rushes for 33 yards.

He didn't play outstanding, but he was solid. Especially in the first half, when he engineered a beautiful 10-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to close out the second quarter.