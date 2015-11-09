Injuries Riddle New England Patriots' Victory Over Washington Redskins
Photo by Matt Stone

The New England Patriots may have improved to 8-0 with a convincing 27-10 shellacking of the Washington Redskins Sunday afternoon, however, it came at a cost. 

Nursing an already battered offensive line, left tackle Sebastian Vollmer exited the game early on with concussion-like symptoms, leaving the team with just five offensive lineman for the majority of the second half.

In addition, running back Dion Lewis went down with a harrowing knee injury in the third quarter, immediately falling motionlessly to the turf after attempting to juke a Washington defender following a reception. 

While the injury appeared substantial, the Patriots are optimistic that Lewis will only miss a limited amount of time. The team believes that the 25-year old suffered a left MCL sprain rather than a more serious ACL tear,  holding their prayers while awaiting the results of Lewis' impending MRI Monday morning. 