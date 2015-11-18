Cleveland Browns Name QB Johnny Manziel Starter For Remainder Of Season
AP Photo/Frank Victores

The Johnny Football era has finally arrived in Cleveland. 

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine announced on Tuesday afternoon that second-year quarterback Johnny Manziel would assume starting duties for the remainder of the season, taking over the reins from veteran signal-caller Josh McCown

After struggling to capitalize on the opportunities that he received as a starter in 2014, prompting the 2-8 Browns to add McCown in free agency, Manziel has turned it around in 2015, completing 60 percent of his passes for 933 yards, five touchdowns and just two interceptions in the three games that he has started. 

Filling in for an injured McCown (ribs) in Week 10's 30-9 defeat at the hands of the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers, Manziel performed admirably, converting on 73 percent of his pass attempts for 372 yards, one touchdown, and one pick. 