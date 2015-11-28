Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 12 Preview

What a matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a long trip across the country to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks. This really could be one of the best games of this NFL season so far. These two teams matchup very well and it is very intriguing to see how things will play out.

Seattle has the best rushing attack in the league, featuring dual-threat quarterback Russell Wilson and Thomas Rawls (who is playing for the injured Marshawn Lynch). To match that, the Steelers sport the sixth-best rush defense in the league, allowing just 93 yards per game. One of the team's best run stoppers, Ryan Shazier, is listed as questionable for the game. If he were to play, he could definitely make a huge impact. Cam Heyward should continue his season of dominance against the Seahawks' poor offensive line.

The Steelers' secondary has been bad this year, as has Seattle's passing attack. There is one person that Pittsburgh should turn their attention to, and his name is Jimmy Graham. Though he hasn't produced greatly this year, Graham has the skill and potential to have a huge game against a team that just can't figure out how to cover tight ends. If they can finally figure that out, the Steelers should be fine, as the Seahawks don't really have any receivers that will give opposing defenders nightmares.

When the Steelers are on offense, get ready to see a matchup that is very exciting. Pittsburgh's high-powered passing offense goes head-to-head with the Legion of Boom. It doesn't get much better than that. Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant will not shy away from Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Seattle might have the second-best passing defense in the league, but when Roethlisberger is healthy, Pittsburgh touts arguably the best passing offense. Because of the Steelers' Week 11 bye, Roethlisberger has had two weeks to prepare for this game. A betting man should be putting his money on Roethlisberger and company against the Legion of Boom.

The offensive line will play a big role in determining the winner of the aforementioned matchup. Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril have possibly been the best defensive line duo in the league to this point in the season. Wherever they line up, the Steelers will have to do everything in their power to block those two, whether it's Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro or Marcus Gilbert. Roethlisberger should be able to defeat the Seattle secondary, but he will need some time in the pocket to do it.

On paper, this game has a great chance to be a barn burner. Then, when you throw in the fact that both teams are fighting for a playoff spot, it becomes even more exciting. The Steelers seem to be the favorite, but with Seattle's backs to the wall, their defense could come out and play their best game of the year. It's going to be a good one.