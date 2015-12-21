New York Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Suspended One Game
Associated Press

The New York Giants (6-8) troublesome collapse this season has possibly hit a new low, as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been suspended and will not play the Giants Sunday night football game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

The suspension comes from Beckham Jr. lashing out at Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman during a 38-35 loss to the still undefeated Panthers. Beckham Jr. launched his head into the helmet of Norman, and some NFL officials believe Beckham Jr. deserved to be ejected from the game for the reckless incident. Some  can argue Norman was not an innocent bystander, but he at least didn't launch himself into an opposing players helmet, which is considered very dangerous behavior by the NFL considering the recent concerns regarding concussion protocol and brain injury.

Before the incident, Odell Beckham Jr. was already flagged three times for unnecessary roughness, yet not only did the referees not eject Beckham Jr. from the game, head coach Tom Coughlin also chose not to take the star receiver out of the game.

Here is a video of the actions made by Beckham Jr. and Norman throughout Sunday's game, including Beckham's spear to the head of Norman.