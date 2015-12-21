New York Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Suspended One Game

The New York Giants (6-8) troublesome collapse this season has possibly hit a new low, as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been suspended and will not play the Giants Sunday night football game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

The suspension comes from Beckham Jr. lashing out at Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman during a 38-35 loss to the still undefeated Panthers. Beckham Jr. launched his head into the helmet of Norman, and some NFL officials believe Beckham Jr. deserved to be ejected from the game for the reckless incident. Some can argue Norman was not an innocent bystander, but he at least didn't launch himself into an opposing players helmet, which is considered very dangerous behavior by the NFL considering the recent concerns regarding concussion protocol and brain injury.

Before the incident, Odell Beckham Jr. was already flagged three times for unnecessary roughness, yet not only did the referees not eject Beckham Jr. from the game, head coach Tom Coughlin also chose not to take the star receiver out of the game.

Here is a video of the actions made by Beckham Jr. and Norman throughout Sunday's game, including Beckham's spear to the head of Norman.

According to a ESPN source, Beckham Jr may have been angered by a pregame routine the Panthers perform as a unit where they carry baseball bats onto the field, which is meant to symbolize that the Panthers are going to make the home run play and "bring the wood." Also, Beckham Jr was irritated by his physical matchup with Josh Norman on the field, with physical confrontation occurring between the two on the football field.

Beckham Jr is allowed to appeal the suspension and will most likely do so. If the filed appeal is done within the next few days the ruling should be make well before the Giants next game on Sunday.

The Giants coaches and players have been supportive of Beckham Jr. Though they have not outright approved of his choice of actions against Norman, they have stated that he is actually a man of good character amid all the controversies surrounding his play on the football field.

Josh Norman of the Panthers, according to his interview on Monday on ESPN's Mike and Mike Radio show, is facing a fine for unnecessary roughness and will try to appeal any fine the NFL may give him for the incident. The Giants criticized Norman for the way he portrayed the incident to the media, and Norman was not afraid to defend himself.

Overall, this incident pretty much sums up the frustrating nature of the New York Giants football season. The team started the season 5-4 and was in first place in the troubled NFC East Division, but has now lost four of their last five games and need a lot of help to make the playoffs. To make matters worse than they already were, they now have to play a must win game on the road against the 9-5 Minnesota Vikings without their best receiver due to his own actions.

Overall, it was a disappointing lack of composure and decision making by Beckham Jr., Norman, the Giants, the officials and everyone involved in Sundays incident, and it will cost the Giants dearly on and off the field.