Hell, Fire, And Brimstone In Cincinnati As Pittsburgh Steelers Eke Out Brutal Victory
AP Photo/Frank Victores

What a game. The Pittsburgh Steelers went into hostile territory, had beer cans thrown at them, saw their two best players get hurt, and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 18-16. Again, what a game. Things weren't pretty for the Steelers, and it seemed like there was almost no chance of a victory, but they had some luck on their side and some bad decision making by the Bengals. 

Roethlisberger Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
In the fourth quarter, Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down with what seemed to be a shoulder injury. Landry Jones had to enter the game for Roethlisberger, and everything was going in favor of the Bengals. It wasn't looking good for the Steelers, then some craziness happened.

Crazy Ending

So with less than two minutes left in the game and the Steelers down by two points, Jones threw an interception to linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Cincinnati took over in Steelers territory with about a minute-and-a-half to go. Pittsburgh had three timeouts remaining so the Bengals couldn't just kneel a few times and end the game. Well, on their first rushing attempt, Steelers' linebacker Ryan Shazier (who had the game of his life) stripped Jeremy Hill. Pittsburgh took over with 1:23 left, and all of a sudden it was a game again.

Like the Pittsburgh hero he is, Roethlisberger trotted on the field, hoping to lead a game-winning comeback. After a few plays with no timeouts left from about the 50 yard line, Roethlisberger looked to Antonio Brown across the middle. The throw sailed, but Burfict came out of nowhere and drilled Brown right in the head. 15 yard penalty, and the Steelers were on the edge of field goal range. 