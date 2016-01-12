2015 Atlanta Falcons Season Review
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Atlanta Falcons 2015 season can be described only as a blazing fire that quickly died out. It makes sense if you think about it enough, as Dan Quinn's men started 5-0 before collapsing in their next 11 to finish 8-8.

An 8-8 record meant that the Falcons missed the postseason for the third straight season but improved on last season's 6-10 record.

Week

Date

 Opponent Score Record
1 Sept. 14 Philadelphia Eagles      W 26-24  1-0
2 Sept. 20 New York Giants      W 24-20 2-0
3 Sept. 27 Dallas Cowboys      W 39-28 3-0
4 Oct. 4 Houston Texans      W 48-21 4-0
5 Oct. 11 Washington Redskins      W 25-19 5-0
6 Oct. 15 New Orleans Saints       L 31-21 5-1
7 Oct. 25 Tennessee Titans       W 10-7 6-1
8 Nov. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers       L 23-20 6-2
9 Nov. 8 San Francisco 49ers       L 17-16 6-3
10 Bye
11 Nov. 22 Indianapolis Colts       L 24-21 6-4
12 Nov. 29 Minnesota Vikings       L 20-10 6-5
13 Dec. 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers       L 23-19 6-6
14 Dec. 13 Carolina Panthers       L 38-0 6-7
15 Dec. 20 Jacksonville Jaguars       W 23-17 7-7
16 Dec. 27 Carolina Panthers       W 20-13 8-7
17 Jan. 3 New Orleans Saints        L 20-17 8-8

Offensive MVP- Julio Jones:

There isn't much you can do to cover Julio Jones, he's just too good. This season showed why he's arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, fighting out of double teams all year to lead the league in receiving yards (1871). Those numbers put him second all time behind Calvin Johnson Jr. for yards in a single season.

Jones added eight touchdowns to his yardage and caught the ball 136 times, tied with Antonio Brown for second all time. It was a historic year for Julio Jones and at the age of 26, he still has room to improve which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.